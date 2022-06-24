Newport, Rhode Island, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audrain Automobile Museum welcomes Lamborghini Boston, New England's Premier factory authorized Lamborghini dealer, as a proud supporter of Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week.

"We have a unique mix of the most luxurious, desirable and high performance new and pre-owned vehicles in our Wayland, MA location servicing all over New England including Boston, Cape Cod, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and parts of Connecticut" says Christine Scott, Marketing Director at Lamborghini Boston. "All of our new Lamborghini and pre-owned exotic inventory can be viewed at www.lamborghiniboston.com"

On display at the Gathering at Rough Point on Friday September 30th will be the complete model range of Lamborghini vehicles including the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Lamborghini Urus as well as a few surprises you will not want to miss. There will also be an opportunity to test drive a Lamborghini on Saturday October 1st. Limited availability. Call Christine Scott at 508-650-0020 for details.

"Lamborghini Boston has been an enthusiastic supporter of our mission to "preserve, celebrate and share automotive history" through the excitement of this iconic brand, something we truly appreciate at the Audrain. The sponsorship by Lamborghini Boston of our recent "What's the Super in Supercar?" exhibition helped to make it a truly memorable event. We are so pleased to extend our partnership." explains Donald Osborne, CEO, Audrain Automobile Museum.

This world class event will bring the best of the motoring world to our renowned East Coast city rich with automotive history dating back to the dawn of the motoring age.

The events during this week will be hosted at some of Newport's most notable locations; the historic mansions of Bellevue Avenue, the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the Audrain Automobile Museum, Fort Adams State park and other local city and state parks.

The city of Newport has long celebrated the essence of history, luxury & sport, and we are proud to add another chapter to Newport's book of automotive fascination. The sporting history of Newport dates back to before our country was formally established; the city was a major trading center with other East Coast ports like New York City and Charleston, South Carolina. Over the years, Newport turned into an epicenter for American sailing, with casuals and competitors tuned into major events like the America's Cup that took place here throughout time.

Towards the end of the 19th century, the Vanderbilt family called Newport their home. As an heir to one of the grandest fortunes in our country's history, William Kissam Vanderbilt – Willie K for short - had strong interests in yachting and horse racing, but automobiles gripped his attention when they became accessible at the turn of the century. In what's considered the first sanctioned oval-track race in our country's history, Willie K. raced wealthy friends and fellow pioneering gear-heads at Newport's Aquidneck Park horse track, where the Newport State Airport now resides.

Celebrity seminars and book signings will also be held at the Tennis Hall of Fame, eminent motoring enthusiasts such as Jay Leno and others will be in attendance.

The week will bring regional and national car club shows to various locations throughout Newport, and we are excited to host again, the 30 Under 30 Concours class; designed for car owners under 30 years old who have built their car with less than $30,000.

Our Concours d'Elegance held at the Breakers mansion on Sunday, October 2 will include some of the finest judges from around the globe, headed by world renowned concours judge and motoring expert, Donald Osborne. The week will culminate by awarding the Best in Show trophy. This bespoke trophy pays homage to Willie K. Vanderbilt, his 1900 Daimler Phoenix, and the origins of Newport's profound automotive history.

We hope to see you all for another exciting Motor Week in Newport, September 29 - October 2, 2022. For tickets please visit, www.audrainconcours.com.

