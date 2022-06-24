Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final June 2022 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on the NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on July 06, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on July 13, 2022. Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:
|Vanguard ETF®
|Ticker
Symbol
|Distribution
per Unit ($)
|CUSIP
|ISIN
|Payment
Frequency
|Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VBU
|0.036136
|92206G103
|CA92206G1037
|Monthly
|Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VBG
|0.016329
|92206H101
|CA92206H1010
|Monthly
|Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VGAB
|0.015083
|92211F108
|CA92211F1080
|Monthly
To learn more about the NEO Exchange-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca
About Vanguard
Canadians own CAD $68 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard manages CAD $48 billion in assets (as of April 30, 2022) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8.1 trillion (CAD $10.4 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2.2 trillion (CAD $2.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of April 30, 2022). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 410 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.
Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.
For more information, please contact:
Matt Gierasimczuk
Vanguard Canada Public Relations
Phone: 416-263-7087
matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com
Important information
Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.
