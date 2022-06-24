MEDIA ADVISORY: Canada's food workers' Union to release 2022 Migrant Farm Workers report in Leamington, Ontario, on Sunday, June 26

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's food workers' union, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW Canada), will be holding a press conference in Leamington, Ontario, to release the union's 2022 Status of Migrant Farm Workers in Canada report.
The 2022 report details the need for urgent reforms to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) and is based on the direct input of TFWs and the union's 30 years of advocacy on behalf of migrant agricultural workers. Despite their tremendous contributions to Canada's food sector, some migrant agricultural workers experience mistreatment by employers and endure other forms of abuse, including human trafficking.
What: Food Workers' Press Conference / Official release of the 2022 Status of Migrant Farm Workers in Canada report
Who: Dozens of migrant farm workers and representatives from the food workers' union
When: Sunday, June 26 at 5:00 p.m. EDT
Where: 14 Albert Street, Leamington, ON, N8H 3J6
About UFCW Canada: UFCW Canada is the country's leading private sector union, representing more than 250,000 union members across Canada working in food retail and processing, agriculture, transportation, health care, logistics, warehousing, hospitality, manufacturing, and the security and professional sectors. UFCW is the country's most innovative organization dedicated to building fairness in workplaces and communities. UFCW Canada members are your neighbours who work at your local grocery stores, hotels, car rental agencies, nursing homes, restaurants, food processing plants, and thousands of other locations across the country. To learn more about UFCW and its ground-breaking work, visit www.ufcw.ca.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Derek Johnstone
UFCW Canada
Phone: 416-720-8858
Email: derek.johnstone@ufcw.ca
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.