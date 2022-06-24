ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Director/PDMR Shareholding

by Globe Newswire
June 24, 2022 1:27 PM | 5 min read

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

June 24, 2022

Shell plc announces that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") has received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below, following the vesting of a conditional award granted on June 18, 2021 under the Powering Progress Share Award ("PPSA").

POWERING PROGRESS SHARE AWARD
PDMR VESTING DATE SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
Zoe Yujnovich June 20, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 53

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of award granted in 2021 under the Powering Progress Share Award (PPSA)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 53
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

53
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction June 20, 2022
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

Posted In: NewsManagementPress Releases

