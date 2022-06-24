EY Announces Daryl Adams of The Shyft Group as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award Winner

NOVI, Mich., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today that Daryl Adams, President and CEO of The Shyft Group, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.



Adams was selected by a panel of independent judges who evaluated candidates for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. The award was announced at the Michigan and Northwest Ohio awards celebration on June 23, 2022, at One Campus Martius in Detroit.

"I am truly honored to be recognized by EY and in such good company with the other regional winners who are similarly devoted to building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world," said Adams. "For nearly 50 years, The Shyft Group has been known as an essential partner to entrepreneurs in the commercial vehicle industry, providing bespoke and technology-forward solutions that enable fleet managers and drivers to grow their businesses. We are now leveraging our legacy of innovation to prepare for the future of transportation with our electric vehicle ecosystem, Blue Arc EV Solutions.

"I could not have achieved this honor without the support of my family and colleagues. At Shyft, taking smart risks to create a better world means we must focus on staying agile, nimble, flexible, proactive and solution-based. This leadership strategy has allowed us to navigate the rapidly evolving industry landscape and its challenges while planning ahead for the many opportunities that will come from these changes."

The Shyft Group provides the tools and technologies to deliver people, packages and services safely and efficiently where they're needed most. The company is driven to succeed by designing, engineering, manufacturing, assembling, and servicing some of the finest specialty vehicles and chassis in the world. From commercial and retail vehicles to specialty service and upfits, Shyft vehicles, service and aftermarket parts work efficiently and reliably to give every driver the ability to excel.

As a Michigan and Northwest Ohio award winner, Adams will now be considered by the National independent judging panel for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

