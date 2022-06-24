Wilkes-Barre Personal Injury Attorney Marks More Than Six Decades In Practice

Avoca, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoca, Pennsylvania -

Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys are pleased to announce that the firm is marking six decades of experience in the practice area of personal injury. In Wilkes-Barre, the legal team at Munley Law has become one of the nation's top personal injury law firms, assisting clients from across the country who have been injured by wrongdoing or negligence. The Wilkes-Barre personal injury attorney has the expertise and knowledge to assist clients who have been injured in an accident in Wilkes-Barre.

The Munley Law personal injury attorneys have helped to create many of the laws that protect innocent victims today. The legal team has won groundbreaking verdicts and settlements, and Munley Law handles all types of personal injury cases. These include truck accidents, automobile accidents, wrongful death, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, workplace injuries, premises liability, product liability, and nursing home abuse cases. Families and individuals in Wilkes-Barre and across Luzerne County have consulted with Munley Law for legal advice and assistance with personal injury lawsuits. Personal injury cases of all sizes are handled by the Munley team of attorneys.

For those who have experienced a significant injury in Wilkes-Barre, PA, a consultation with a personal injury attorney at Munley Law is free of charge. Prospective clients can learn how the maximum amount for the personal injury case can be achieved.

Personal injury cases can encompass many different types of wrongdoing or negligence. These include injuries related to bicycles, automobiles, boats, buses, trains and railways, aviation, trucks, and motorcycles. Injuries due to birthing, burns, misdiagnosis of cancer, dog bites, chlorine gas explosion, and carbon monoxide poisoning are all cases handled by the legal firm. Injuries caused by toxic exposure, sports, product liability, and nursing home abuse and neglect can be helped financially by settlements through court cases or skilled negotiation.

Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys are experienced in Wilke-Barre personal injuries cases. Six decades plus of successful case resolutions have made the legal practice well-known nationally.

Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys