Wilkes-Barre Personal Injury Attorney Marks More Than Six Decades In Practice

Avoca, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoca, Pennsylvania -
Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys are pleased to announce that the firm is marking six decades of experience in the practice area of personal injury. In Wilkes-Barre, the legal team at Munley Law has become one of the nation's top personal injury law firms, assisting clients from across the country who have been injured by wrongdoing or negligence. The Wilkes-Barre personal injury attorney has the expertise and knowledge to assist clients who have been injured in an accident in Wilkes-Barre.
The Munley Law personal injury attorneys have helped to create many of the laws that protect innocent victims today. The legal team has won groundbreaking verdicts and settlements, and Munley Law handles all types of personal injury cases. These include truck accidents, automobile accidents, wrongful death, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, workplace injuries, premises liability, product liability, and nursing home abuse cases. Families and individuals in Wilkes-Barre and across Luzerne County have consulted with Munley Law for legal advice and assistance with personal injury lawsuits. Personal injury cases of all sizes are handled by the Munley team of attorneys.
More details can be seen at https://munley.com/wilkes-barre/.
For those who have experienced a significant injury in Wilkes-Barre, PA, a consultation with a personal injury attorney at Munley Law is free of charge. Prospective clients can learn how the maximum amount for the personal injury case can be achieved.
Personal injury cases can encompass many different types of wrongdoing or negligence. These include injuries related to bicycles, automobiles, boats, buses, trains and railways, aviation, trucks, and motorcycles. Injuries due to birthing, burns, misdiagnosis of cancer, dog bites, chlorine gas explosion, and carbon monoxide poisoning are all cases handled by the legal firm. Injuries caused by toxic exposure, sports, product liability, and nursing home abuse and neglect can be helped financially by settlements through court cases or skilled negotiation.
About the Company
Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys are experienced in Wilke-Barre personal injuries cases. Six decades plus of successful case resolutions have made the legal practice well-known nationally.
###
For more information about Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys Wilkes , contact the company here:
Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys Wilkes
Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys
(570) 399-0406
info@munley.com
1170 PA-315 #1B, Wilkes-Barre PA 18702
Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.