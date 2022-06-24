New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brain Health Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288315/?utm_source=GNW



Brain Health Supplements Market Growth & Trends



The global brain health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 15.74 billion by 2030. The market growth is majorly attributed to the increasing awareness about mental health issues, including memory enhancement, attention, focus, depression, and anxiety. Growing consumer interest in maintaining and improving brain health is driving the demand for brain health supplements.



There has been a rise in the aging/adult population in North America, many of whom are increasingly consuming brain health supplements to reverse or prevent dementia. In June 2021, AARP fielded a survey of adults aged 50 and older about brain health supplements and found that 78% of adults aged 50 and older take a vitamin or dietary supplement, and 21% of adults aged 50 and older take a vitamin or dietary supplement for their brain health, which commonly includes Omega 3 and fish oil.



The memory enhancement segment accounted for the largest share of the global revenue for 2021.Rising competition in the academic sector has fueled the demand for memory enhancers and brain health supplements among students.



Increasing preference for natural and herbal extract supplements is expected to generate growth opportunities for key players in the upcoming years. In addition, the product is gaining importance among the aging population, who are suffering from weak memory and Alzheimer's disease in developed countries of North America and Europe.



The herbal extract segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for herbal products.The natural plant-based content in these herbal brain supplement products including curcumin, ginseng, and green tea extracts helps in enhancing and sharpening memory and increasing the oxygen supply to the brain which improves cognitive functions and mental fatigue.



According to WHO 2019 report, about 80% of the population of most developing countries rely on traditional herbal medicine for their primary health concerns.



Brain Health Supplements Market Report Highlights

• North America held the largest segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period owing to the growing concerns regarding mental health among adults and millennials

• Natural molecule held the largest segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% as these are made from concentrated, dehydrated whole foods, which help in enhancing alertness, clarity in thinking, focus and concentration, memory, and even mood

• Depression & mood segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR as an increasing number of depression-related health issues is expected to surge the demand for the product in upcoming years.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________