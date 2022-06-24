ArmorPoint Expands Growth in Channel, Partners With Leading IT Company Excelerate Systems

PHOENIX, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelerate Systems and ArmorPoint are pleased to announce their newly-formed strategic partnership that combines Excelerate Systems's industry-leading cybersecurity services with ArmorPoint's best-in-class managed cybersecurity solution.

With the cyber threat landscape only becoming more complex with each passing day, organizations are seeking security solutions that will protect their business-critical assets from malicious actors; however, many struggle to keep up with the operational challenges that come with ongoing threat management. The Excelerate Systems-ArmorPoint partnership brings together deep skills in technology strategy, product ideation, and operations to support businesses' most complex security needs.

"The Excelerate Systems-ArmorPoint partnership is a powerful combination. Excelerate Systems's extensive expertise compliments ArmorPoint's mission to simplify cybersecurity management once and for all," says David Trapp, CEO of ArmorPoint parent company, Trapp Technology. "Together with Excelerate Systems, ArmorPoint provides security-conscious organizations with the people, processes, and technology needed to reduce the risks of doing business in today's high-stakes threat climate."

"One of the basic principles of our mission is to offer high-quality solutions and products, and this is possible because we always look to partner with the best technologies to deliver the solutions that organizations and the market demand. ArmorPoint fulfills this and we are confident that our alliance will generate excellent results," said Excelerate Systems CEO, David Bennett.

"We know and have worked with many IT security solutions and, without a doubt, ArmorPoint will occupy an important place in our global portfolio, thanks to its ease of implementation and use, its features, and, above all, its people that make synergy with the resources we have in different regions, so together we can offer an experienced team in which companies can trust for their cybersecurity initiatives," added Victor Pichardo, VP & Head of Sales for Latin America at Excelerate Systems.

About Excelerate Systems

Excelerate Systems is a leading IT company with HQ in Redmond, WA, and with presence in North America, Latin America, and Europe, that offers cybersecurity, IT operations, and Business Analytics solutions to public and private organizations. With more than 13 years of experience, Excelerate Systems have supported over 250 clients with its digital transformation. To learn more about Excelerate Systems, please visit exceleratesystems.com.

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint is a managed cybersecurity solution that combines the three pillars of a robust cybersecurity program — people, processes, and technology — into a single solution. Designed by cybersecurity experts, ArmorPoint's cloud-hosted SIEM technology and extended detection and response capabilities enable businesses to implement a highly-effective, scalable cybersecurity program. With customizable pricing available, every ArmorPoint plan offers a dynamic level of managed security services that support the risk management initiatives of all companies, regardless of available budget, talent, or time. ArmorPoint is developed and powered by Trapp Technology, a Phoenix-based IT managed services provider. To learn more about ArmorPoint, please visit armorpoint.com.

Media contacts

Stephanie Percástegui

Excelerate Systems

stephanie.percastegui@exceleratesystems.net

Heather Billgren

Trapp Technology

hbillgren@trapptechnology.com

