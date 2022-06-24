New Green Ribbon Panel report outlines concrete recommendations to tackle climate change and grow the economy

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario's Green Ribbon Panel, consisting of Ontario business, environment, labour and energy sector leaders, released its final report at a Toronto Board of Trade event today. The report, More Clean Power – How Ontario can build a clean economy that works, provides practical and achievable recommendations to guide the province's path to achieving net zero and mitigating the worst effects of a changing climate.



"This final report and its recommendations are all about actionable solutions using proven technologies with a view to the future as we tackle climate change, grow our economy and balance the need for energy security," said James Scongack, Chair of the Green Ribbon Panel.

"These are based on made-in-Ontario solutions and represent the consensus of a diverse panel of business, environmental, labour and energy sector leaders," added Scongack.

The final report of the Panel provided 10 recommendations that focused on the need to place an urgent priority on the optimization, full utilization and life extension of existing high-reliability clean energy assets/technologies; support for Ontario's Clean Energy Credit program; and the importance of developing longer-term clean energy options by advancing permitting and public engagement.

In addition, the report recommends protecting energy security and system reliability by advancing proven pumped storage technologies as a priority—as well as developing a broader, balanced energy storage strategy that aligns regulatory needs, economics and policy with outcomes and targets.

Members of the Green Ribbon Panel are:

James Scongack, Bruce Power & Chair of the Panel

Vanessa Foran, Asthma Canada

Andrew Thiele, Bruce Power Net Zero

Terry Young, Bruce Power Net Zero, former President & CEO of the Independent Electricity System Operator (Ontario)

Dennis Darby, Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters

Matthew Wilson, Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters

Mark Fisher, Council of the Great Lakes Region

Robert Stasko, Hydrogen Business Council

Bruce Wallace, Nuclear Innovation Institute

Claudia Desanti, Ontario Chamber of Commerce

Rocco Rossi, Ontario Chamber of Commerce

Cara Clairman, Plug'n Drive

Chris Hilkene, Pollution Probe

Steve McAulay, Pollution Probe

Jeff Parnell, Power Workers' Union

John Sprackett, Power Workers' Union

The Green Ribbon Panel was launched in 2020 and published a series of interim reports. This final report was supported by the Bruce Power Centre for New Nuclear and Net Zero Partnerships and the Nuclear Innovation Institute (NII).

Read the report and its specific recommendations at: https://bit.ly/Green-Ribbon-Panel-2022.

About the Green Ribbon Panel

The Green Ribbon Panel is an independent organization consisting of representatives in leadership roles in Canada's environmental and economic sectors, convened to advocate for practical solutions to combat climate change.

Learn more at greenribbonpanel.com.

