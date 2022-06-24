Positron Corporation Announces Key Sales & Services Personnel Hire

Niagara Falls, NY, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation ("Positron" or the "Company") POSC, a nuclear medicine PET imaging device systems and clinical services company, is pleased to announce that Christopher Reilly has joined Positron to lead the Company's PET-CT Services and Systems Sales. Through a career spanning over three decades, Mr. Reilly has acquired vast expertise and industry knowledge in all aspects of SPECT imaging systems, services, pharmaceuticals and practice workflows. Mr. Reilly's focus will be working with the many hospitals and cardiology practices that are seeking to transition from SPECT to PET imaging as their primary modality for nuclear cardiac studies and advanced diagnostics.

During the next three months, the Company along with an industry leading healthcare organization and physician, will be validating Positron's new PET-CT device. Christopher Reilly joining Positron comes at an optimal time with the start of this validation, as his background of working directly with nuclear imaging practices will be a tremendous asset during this process.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron, stated: "Chris brings substantial value to Positron's expansion objectives, and we are confident he will open many opportunities to service the nuclear imaging community he knows so well. Chris is a seasoned professional who comes to us with an incredible amount of knowledge of the nuclear imaging industry in both SPECT and PET modalities; the addition of Chris is an important next step in our sales and marketing initiatives as we prepare to launch our new PET-CT product later this year. We are excited to begin our work to meet the increasing demand for PET imaging which is being driven by a migration from SPECT to PET imaging as the preferred first line nuclear cardiac study."

Positron Corporation is a nuclear medicine PET imaging device company specializing in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography imaging - the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron's innovative PET technology, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine. Positron's PET only system, market position and approach in facilitating the adoption of cardiac PET are substantial advantages to the growth of the market and Positron. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET/CT imaging device that will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full power of nuclear imaging. This same PET/CT device allows Positron to address and meet the needs and demand of the vast oncology diagnostics marketplace.

