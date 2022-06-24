AutoScheduler Wins Top Supply Chain Project Award from SDCE

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, has won the Supply & Demand Chain 100 Award for 2022 for Top Supply Chain Projects. The SDCE100 Award spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across various supply chain functions. AutoScheduler won for its planning and execution solution for a global CPG firm.



"At this global CPG, AutoScheduler has consistently proven that over 10% of inbound inventory is cross-dockable while respecting all space, labor, and inventory constraints and requirements at the site," said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer at AutoScheduler.ai. "This cross-docking availability significantly reduces the stress on labor while increasing customer fill rate. We are very pleased to win this award for this special project that brought value to this client."

"The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for US supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "But, today's supply chains haven't completely fallen apart because solutions providers have worked diligently to partner with customers and clients to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it's about achieving full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage, and the ultimate in sustainability."

The global CPG experienced increased demand at their main customer-facing distribution centers, creating a need for increased efficiency in inventory management at every site. To address this, the company introduced a multi-stage cross-docking initiative for all their 3PLs, requiring that over 5% of inbound inventory be cross-docked to outbound loads. AutoScheduler AutoPilot allowed the warehouse to go on "autopilot," using advanced digital twins and artificial intelligence technology found in AutoScheduler.AI. Clients' locations become more efficient through automated decision-making based on constraints within the warehouse environment.

AutoScheduler AutoPilot allows planners to dynamically find cross-dock opportunities and prioritize yard movements accordingly. To perform this function seamlessly, a semi-automated process was introduced that allows Planners at the site to review proposed opportunities and enable them with a few clicks inside the AutoScheduler solution.

AutoScheduler.AI adapts and dynamically rebalances activities across the warehouse environment based on what happens inside the warehouse every few minutes. It considers space, time, labor, dock doors, and more constraints to orchestrate and optimize activities to ensure on-time and fulfillment. AutoScheduler has proven through these engagements that it can add value to the supply chains of these global companies by helping to improve productivity, reduce costs, and speed fulfillment.

Go to https://sdce.me/5s59mx to view the complete list of this year's Top Supply Chain Project winners. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics is also home to LINK and LINK. Educate podcast channels, LINK. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI s a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, etc. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

