SFLMaven Announces Development Work Now Underway on New Boutique Digital Jewelry NFTs to be Sold Through Recently Launched SFLMaven Metaverse Store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. SFLM, ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce that development work on the Company's first line of boutique digital jewelry NFTs has begun following the launch of the SFLMaven metaverse store.

The Company recently launched the world's first native virtual dealership of high-end digital jewelry NFT items for avatar use in the metaverse in partnership with Metaskins Studios SAS ("Metaskins") ( metaskins.com ), a leading global Web3 design and implementation firm based in Columbia.

Click here for a virtual tour of the new SFLMaven metaverse jewelry store.

The Company's real-world jewelry items, already available through its eBay store on a daily basis as well as through popular weekly auction events, can now be viewed in digital form in its metaverse store. As discussed in recent Company communications, management has been focused on the next step: development of a purely digital NFT catalog of jewelry items for use by avatars.

Development work on this exciting new line of digital products has now begun. The Company will release further updates on its progress in this strategy very soon.

"This is a project that we believe will further differentiate SFLMaven from all other jewelry dealers," noted Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. "We have a first-mover advantage in a marketplace still in its very early innings that researchers at major Wall Street firms have already highlighted as the Next Big Thing destined to drive trillions of dollars in economic value over the coming decade. We are determined to press that advantage by establishing our footprint in the metaverse with a truly unique value proposition."

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. SFLM is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

