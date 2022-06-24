New to The Street TV Announces its Four Business Guest Interviews; Episode #359 Airs on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 6:30 PM ET as Sponsored Programming

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces broadcasting its sponsored program business show, Saturday, June 25, 2022, on Bloomberg TV at 6:30 PM EDT.



New to The Street's TV episode #359 will air the following four (4) business interviews:

1). Cryptocurrency – Fantom's FTM/USD ($FTM ) interview with Mr. Michael Kong, CEO and CIO.

2). Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.'s interview with Mr. Pavan Agarwal, CEO

3). Leflair ‘s ( Society Pass, Inc. subsidiary ) SOPA interview with Mr. Loic Gautier, CEO.

4). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s SWISF SKUR GDT interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street TV, tonight, airs the interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio with Mr. Michael Kong, CEO/CIO of Fantom FTM/USD ($FTM), who talks with TV Host Jane King. Michael explains Fantom's Layer-1 distribution ledger platform , enabling others to create their own crypto smart contract ecosystems. Fantom's success comes from the advanced technology platform developers use to create a block and then put it into a chain. The newly created blockchain is 4-5X faster than other nodes, and its smart contract executions with the "Layer 1" platform are very efficient with speed, security, and scalability. With low "gas" fees and faster transactional times, Fantom continues to grow in end-users creating their unique platforms. Michael explains the more common use case who can use the platform like Defi, NFT, and Metaverse, but he sees other industries' uses, insurance, and supply-chain applications. As the Company continues to expand, end-users can expect more from Fantom in the future. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Fantom – www.fantom.foundation.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King welcomes Mr. Pavan Agarwal, CEO at Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc . For over 40 years, the Sun West Mortgage Company has offered mortgages for the low to mid-income earners throughout the US and Caribbean. Pavan passionately describes the quality of care that Sun West gives every mortgage applicant. After years of development, the Company rolled out its Morgan™ platform , a technology-driven AI platform that understands and appreciates the unique challenges of getting a mortgage. As the first of its kind in the marketplace, the Morgan platform is an empathetic technology that offers solutions that intelligently adapt to a mortgage applicant's individual needs, situations, and state of mind. Each loan officer and executive at Sun West takes a human-to-human approach to each applicant, ensuring everyone is fairly and kindly treated. The Morgan platform takes artificial intelligence and creates a human-to-technology interaction during the home buying process, eliminating stress, anxiety, uncertainty, and risk, even for those with challenging credit and employment history. Fair lending and fair equality are a must at Sun West Mortgage. Pavan says you cannot have one without the other, and his team, along with the Morgan™ mortgage platform, commit themselves to each applicant with need-based compassion. You are not just a number and a credit score; each applicant has unique life issues, and Sun West Mortgage Company wants to understand each applicant's needs. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. - https://www.swmc.com/ .

New to The Street TV brings on the show Mr. Loic Gautier, CEO at Leflair , a Society Pass, Inc. SOPA subsidiary. Talking with TV Host Jane King, Loic provides viewers with his history in e-commerce and online retail, how Leflair started and eventually became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Society Pass, Inc. Digital commerce takes money and commitment for success, Loic explains the business model at Leflair, an e-commerce platform specializing in fashion, and its growth within Vietnam and SE Asia. During COVID-19 shutdowns, e-commerce sites that sold non-essential goods/services had a tough time, Leflair was able to survive the downtrend during 2020 and, in 2021, merged successfully into Society Pass, Inc., a Nasdaq public Company. The relationship between Leflair and Society is a win-win, giving Society Pass a business vertical and Leflair access to capital and human resource talents. Leflair fits perfectly in Society Pass, Inc.'s objective to continue building the next generation of digital ecosystems and loyalty programs in Southeast and South Asia markets. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Leflair - https://leflair.com/en/ and Society Pass, Inc. - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

New to The Street TV airs the in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Priv a te Data, Ltd . SWISF SKUR GDT. Talking with TV Host Jane King, Alain explains the workplace dynamic that shifted to a hybrid work schedule where workers work partially at home and office. While at home, employees log on to corporate systems using less secure home connections. Hackers exploit these home systems, creating a hacking portal into corporate IT networks. Alain states that over $6T in economic losses occur worldwide on data hacks, and his Company's Sekur products can help eliminate data breaches. He explains the Company's newest encrypted product, "Chat-by-Invite." This new tool gives subscribers an utterly private communication. It works when the Sekur subscriber sends a text or email message to a recipient, and a link appears that opens into a private, secure platform hosted in Switzerland. Essentially, the chat occurs on the Swiss servers owned and controlled by Sekur Private Data, Ltd. At the end of a transmission, the initiator can remotely terminate the communication and delete all traces, including the recipient's post. Hackers won't know about the transmission because of the highly encrypted military technology behind the product. There is no direct texting on open-source platforms, making them invulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. The SekurMail / SekurMessenger, SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. Sekur's "Chat-by-Invite" app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. Domain migration for emails is available for individuals and businesses. Alain invites viewers to the tutorial videos on how the products work. The Company recently uplifted its share onto the OTCQX trading platform at OTCMarkets , and Alain explains the Company's goal in getting its share trading on a US national stock exchange. The Company, with its recurring revenues month over month from service subscribers, no debt, no toxic finances, and money in the bank, the value proposition for any investor looks attractive. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com .

About Fantom FTM/USD ($FTM):

Fantom FTM/USD ($FTM) is a fast, scalable, and secure layer-1 EVM-compatible platform built on a permissionless aBFT consensus protocol. On Fantom, transactions are confirmed in seconds and cost just a few cents. Speed, low transaction costs, and high throughput make Fantom ideal for DeFi applications and real-world use-cases. Fantom provides higher scalability but at a lower cost - https://fantom.fo u ndation/ .

About Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.:

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. dedicates itself to offering its customers the best service. To accomplish this, they empower their loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most appropriate loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. The Company focuses on technology, giving them an edge in the mortgage industry to offer some of the fastest turn times available – so the customer can get into the home of their dreams sooner. They commit to their core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West's Morgan™ platform is a technology and AI platform that understands and appreciates the unique challenges of getting a mortgage. The platform is available 24 hours & 7 days a week. It was created to intuitively understand simple and complex requests and gives end-users a context-aware resolution of all daily requests, thereby resolving challenges with rigorous efficiency. The Morgan platform provides any inquiry, assistance, or service that an end-user require is completed intuitively, in minutes, and without friction. Founded in 1980, Sun West services a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. acts as the lender and offers to finance qualified borrowers - https://www.swmc.com/ & https://www.hellomorgan.com/ .

About Leflair , a Society Pass, Inc. SOPA Subsidiary:

Leflair, based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is an online premium outlet for Fashion, Beauty, and Home Furnishing products. In December 2015, Leflair sold more than 2,500 brands via its flash-sales model. Society Pass, Inc. SOPA acquired Leflair's assets in February 2021 and relaunched Leflair back onto the Vietnam market in September 2021. SOPA operates Leflair.com, Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform. S ociety Pass, Inc . SOPA is building the next-generation loyalty and data-focused marketing platform in Southeast Asia and South Asia. The Company's technology ecosystem enables companies to work together synergistically, transforming how consumers and merchants interact. It is all about generating customer loyalty and revenues for merchants and ease of transactions for consumers. As more merchants and consumers register on the platform, more transaction data becomes available. More data generation creates opportunities for developing more loyalty programs - https://thesocietypass.com/ & https://leflair.com/en/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd . SWISF SKUR GDT:

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04ae66d3-587a-4d83-86eb-b23339dc6704