Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Technology, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Growth & Trends



The global medical digital imaging systems market size is estimated to reach USD 30.4 billion from 2022 to 2030., experiencing a CAGR 8.1% during the forecast period. Growing demand for advanced imaging solutions with minimal errors and faster results is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Expanding applications of medical digital imaging in preventive healthcare is poised to contribute to the growth of the market.



Some of the causes of chronic diseases are unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, tobacco and alcohol consumption, and biological factors including dyslipidemia, hypertension, obesity, and hyperinsulinemia. The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases is projected to augment the medical digital imaging market during the forecast period.



Governments of countries such as the U.S., U.K., India, and Canada are undertaking initiatives to boost the market. These initiatives are in various forms such as declining import duties for devices, providing favorable policies, and educating physicians & medical imaging device operators. The demand for diagnostic techniques has been increasing in the past few years owing to technological advancements in the field of diagnostics and rising awareness among people regarding the early diagnosis of diseases.



Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Report Highlights

• Increased per capita income and medical tourism in Asia Pacific are boosting the adoption of diagnostic imaging devices. The region is anticipated to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

• Market players such as GE Healthcare, Toshiba, and Philips Healthcare launched new CT systems that use microelectronic circuits, which reduce the noise created by the device and enhance image quality

• Regional & service portfolio expansions and mergers & acquisitions are among the key strategies adopted by these players to gain a higher market share.

