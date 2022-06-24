Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. Welcomes Sharmila Viswasam to its Advisory Board

Denver, Colorado, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., VRVR ("VRVR" or the "Company"), a multi-platform video gaming company is pleased to announce the addition of Ms. Sharmila H. Viswasam to its Advisory Board.



Ms. Viswasam is a serial entrepreneur, licensed real estate professional in the Washington DC Metropolitan area and an experienced Marketing/Public Relations and Business development professional. Ms. Viswasam has recently garnered significant media attention for her newly found success as a stock trader. Her followings on Discord and other social media platforms landed her on the front page of the Wall Street Journal, several appearances on Fox Business ‘Making Money' with host Charles Payne and other financial news networks. Ms. Viswasam's skills and people personality will blend perfectly with Virtual Interactive Technologies focused approach within the video gaming industry.

Ms. Viswasam said, "I'm very excited to be associated with Virtual Interactive Technologies as they are quickly moving to become a recognized force in the video gaming industry". She added, "I believe this is a great fit and opportunity for both myself and Virtual Interactive Technologies to help showcase their unique approach to the gaming world and my unique approach on the marketing/business front. My main goal as an advisory board member would be to help the team focus on massive growth and development within the company."

Jason Garber, CEO of Virtual Interactive Technologies stated, "We are very happy to welcome Ms. Viswasam to our Advisory Board." He added. "Her infectious energy, unique perspectives and demonstrated ability to thrive in difficult environments will be a great addition to our Advisory Board."

About Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

Virtual Interactives Technologies Corp. (www.vrvrcorp.com) is a Denver, Colorado based video game production, publishing, and technology company. The company currently has a portfolio of five video game titles which include: Carmageddon MaxDamage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary Enhanced Edition, Worbital, and Catch & Release VR. The Company develops video game projects to be release on various popular gaming platforms with an emphasis on mobile gaming, virtual reality, and other new and emerging gaming technologies. We look to team with existing game developers as well as offering our own expertise in development solutions, publishing, and marketing video game products. We are constantly engaged in finding ways to reinvest our royalty income streams into further growing our royalty contracts and intellectual property in the video gaming industry.

