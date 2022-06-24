New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879615/?utm_source=GNW



The global specialty pulp & paper chemicals market size is anticipated to reach around USD 28.1 billion by 2030, registering a revenue-based CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Growing consumer demand for the sustainable and high-quality packaging materials is expected to drive the product demand during the forecast period.



These specialty pulp and paper products help in process improvement, weight reduction, increasing strength, and reducing water requirements thus lowering the production cost.These can be added during different stages of the papermaking process including wet end size press or in the drying stage.



Proper and efficient use of these chemicals involves details on addition sequence, knowledge of pH, and conductivity along with components in furnish.



The functional chemical segment is likely to hold a significant market share owing to the widespread use of products such as starch, latex, binders, and other agents to enhance the quality of the paper. Bleaching chemicals such as sodium hypochlorite, hydrogen peroxide, and enzymes are also gaining popularity as they enhance the final brightness of the product and decrease the effluent color.



Increasing demand for high-quality quality paper is expected to augment the consumption of Optical Brightening Agent (OBA) and Fluorescent Brightening Agent (FBA) during the next few years. However, growing awareness regarding the toxic nature and impact of these chemicals on the environment is anticipated to negatively impact the market for specialty pulp & paper chemicals and restrict its growth during the forecast period.



COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market for specialty paper & pulp chemicals owing to the reduced demand from the end-user industries.The closure of schools, colleges, and various manufacturing plants across the globe reduced the demand for specialty paper chemicals.



However, the demand for pulp and paper chemicals for food packaging products and personal hygiene products witnessed significant growth during the pandemic.



Ashland, Incorporated; BASF SE, Buck man Laboratories International, Inc.; The Dow Chemical Company; and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. are the leading providers in the market. These companies account for a substantial market share and sale of specialty pulp and paper products due to high production capacities and a superior client base.



The companies in this industry are working towards providing sustainable solutions, as the industry is dependent on various natural resources. For instance, The, Dow Chemical Company's product options and solutions help to reduce solvent and processing-chemical requirements, reduce energy and processing-water requirements, reduce waste, etc.



• Functional chemicals are projected to be the largest product segment and are expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand for high-quality paper products is expected to drive the demand for pulp and paper chemicals during the forecast period

• Among application segments, the packaging segment accounted for the largest share of around 41.0% in 2021. This is due to the high demand for paper packaging in the food industry

• Increasing production cost and rising competition for premium packaging is projected to positively influence the specialty pulp & paper chemicals market growth in the coming years

• The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest as well as the largest emerging regional segment. Growth in retail infrastructure development is expected to support the growing need for the packaged goods in this region

