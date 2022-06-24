A Story Of Survival And Success Against All Odds: RAUL OF BAGNI DI LUCCA Chronicles One Man's Journey From WWII POW To Living The American Dream

Charleston, SC, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Charles Hall first met Raul of Bagni di Lucca, in the words of Humphrey Bogart, it was "the beginning of a beautiful friendship." With Raul's recent passing, Hall decided to write a biography to preserve Raul's memory and document his inspiring life story. Hall was given most of the book's highlights from Raul himself and any missing blanks were filled in by Raul's son Gary. While it is a true story, Hall has changed the names of places to protect the family's privacy.

Abandoned in a foreign country at the age of thirteen, a gigolo before he was sixteen, a freedom fighter against the Nazis as part of the Italian Underground at age twenty, and later a prisoner of war in Nazi Germany, Raul was determined to survive, fueled by the memory of a young girl who was waiting for him. His journey is a testament to the immense power of love. And it was love that gave Raul the endurance to survive and succeed.

A shining example of what can be accomplished against all odds at a time of intense suffering, Raul used his intellect and talents to overcome extreme difficulty and succeed in a land of opportunity. Readers will recognize him as a classic literary hero archetype, rising up from the ashes, fulfilling a dream, and achieving greatness. America is a land made by men like Raul, and his story embodies American values, values Hall wants to see live on in younger generations. Illustrating universal themes of resilience and love, Raul of Bagni di Lucca delivers a feel-good tale of history and romance for readers of all ages. If you believe in the promise of the American dream and rooting for the underdog, the biography of Raul of Bagni di Lucca will not disappoint.

Raul of Bagni di Lucca is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

Author and motivational speaker, Charles LeRoy Hall is a graduate of Concord University where he also received an honorary doctorate in 2017. He is the founder and CEO of a group of seven financial service entities operating nationally as well as the founder of several nonprofit organizations funding need-based scholarships to students in Appalachia. He alongside his wife Connie founded and run Friends of Lucky Chucky Valentine, a nonprofit advocating animal rights.

