Proactive news headlines including Westar Resources, KGL Resources, Noxopharm and Eclipse Metals

Sydney, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Westar Resources Ltd WSR has confirmed the potential for significant copper-zinc mineralisation from its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Gidgee North Project in the Meekatharra-Sandstone region of Western Australia. Click here
- KGL Resources Ltd KGL has strengthened its board with the appointment of resources and energy sector veteran Ian Williams as a non-executive director. Click here
- Noxopharm Ltd NOX's collaborator Hudson Institute of Medical Research has landed a $100,000 grant from mRNA Victoria Acceleration Fund to study RNA-based therapeutics. Click here
- Eclipse Metals Ltd EPM has welcomed some pleasing results following recent satellite imagery analysis from the multi-commodity Ivittuut Project in south-western Greenland. Click here
- Kingston Resources Ltd KSN has reported further high-grade gold results from drilling at the Pearse North deposit within the Mineral Hill Mine in the Cobar region of New South Wales. Click here
- Creso Pharma Ltd (CPHCOPHF subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc. continues to deliver milestones, having now received its first purchase order (PO) for new Ritual Green strains Mac 1 and Grape Cream Cake from the province of Saskatchewan. Click here
- Dundas Minerals Ltd DUN has obtained heritage clearance from Ngadju Native Title Aboriginal Corporation (NNTAC) for planned exploration drilling programs at its Central and Matilda South prospects in Western Australia. Click here
- Medallion Metals Ltd MM has revealed a significantly expanded resource at the Kundip Mining Centre (KMC), part of the 100% owned flagship Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) in Western Australia. Click here
- GTI Energy Ltd GTR has snapped up Logray Minerals Pty Ltd, which brings the Green Mountain ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming under its control. Click here
- Meeka Gold Ltd MEK has received further encouraging results from the Circle Valley Project, with drilling continuing to intercept high-grade lenses of gold mineralisation within a broader package of lower-grade gold up to 80 metres thick. Click here
- Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd RAD in conjunction with Isotopia Molecular Imaging (Isotopia) will collaborate to help advance the next generation of radiopharmaceutical therapies for cancer treatment. Click here
- Great Boulder Resources Ltd GBR has intersected high-grade gold in two of the first three reverse circulation (RC) holes drilled at the Ironbark prospect, situated within the Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia. Click here
- Kinetiko Energy Ltd KKO has encountered significant gas formations at all three Korhaan Project wells in the Northern Karoo Basin of energy-hungry South Africa with Korhaan Well 3 (K-3) the latest standout performer. Click here
- OzAurum Resources Ltd OZM has delivered several highlights from a recently completed reverse circulation (RC) program at the new virgin gold discovery Demag Zone recently discovered at Mulgabbie North. Click here
- American Rare Earths Ltd ARR has received good news in the form of highly promising assay results from recent exploration drilling in the Southwest area of its flagship La Paz project in Arizona, USA. Click here
- Maximus Resources Ltd MXR has intersected shallow gold during a combined diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Hilditch Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Global Health Ltd GLH has secured two significant contracts in WA and Victoria, for Homeless Healthcare and Peninsula Health respectively. Click here
- Patrys Ltd PAB welcomes news that a range of studies which show that the company's asset PAT-DX1 suppresses the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) in neutrophil cells have been published in the peer-reviewed journal ImmunoHorizons. Click here
- Tempus Resources Ltd (TMRTMRR has hit visible gold in the down-dip extension of Blue Vein discovery within the Elizabeth Gold Project in southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here
- Argonaut Resources NL ARE has defined an extensive swarm of lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites to be explored during its field mapping and sampling program at the Higginsville Project in Western Australia. Click here
- ClearVue Technologies Ltd (CPVCVUEF has now received UL certification (UL 61730) for its triple-glazed IGU panels up to 3.6 square metres. This means the UL mark can now be applied to all ClearVue products including large format IGU panels. Click here
- West Wits Mining Ltd WWI has secured Depository Trust Company (DTC) approval to allow real time electronic clearing and settlement in the US. Click here
- Tietto Minerals Ltd TIE has added more high‐grade gold intersections from infill drilling at AG Core on the main Abujar Shear at its 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire. Click here
- Mako Gold Ltd MKG has delivered a maiden gold resource of 868,000 ounces at the flagship Napié Project in Côte d'Ivoire providing a strong foundation for further growth in the short and long term. Click here
- Frontier Energy Ltd FHE has released preliminary results from a Green Hydrogen Study, which indicate green hydrogen production could be achieved significantly earlier than originally anticipated at the flagship Bristol Springs Solar Project. Click here
- archTIS Ltd AR has delivered a new NC Protect watermarking feature to support CUI Designator labelling that will assist US Defense and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) to meet the requirements for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) document handling and tagging. Click here
- AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has hit a patent protection milestone, giving it patent coverage in eight of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets. Click here
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (KZAKZIA welcomes the presentation of positive data regarding the activity of paxalisib in two forms of childhood brain cancer with poor prognosis and limited treatment options. Click here
- Emmerson Resources Ltd ERM has intersected visual gold and copper in drilling at Hermitage Prospect, part of a cluster of prospects within the northern corridor of its 100%-owned Tenant Creek tenements in the Northern Territory. Click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.