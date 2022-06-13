KANZHUN LIMITED to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on June 20, 2022

BEIJING, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") BZ, a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the U.S. market open on Monday, June 20, 2022.
The Company will host a conference call on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.
Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9966786
Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will be available until June 27, 2022, via the following details:
|International:
|+61-2-8199-0299
|United States Toll Free:
|+1-855-452-5696
|Conference ID:
|9966786
About KANZHUN LIMITED
KANZHUN LIMITED BZ operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. Established eight years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.
For more information, please visit https://ir.zhipin.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
KANZHUN LIMITED
Investor Relations
Email: ir@kanzhun.com
In China：
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Phone: +1-212-481-2050
Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com
