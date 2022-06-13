Looking for a Father's Day Gift? Shop BLUETTI for the Best Deals & VIP Exclusives

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLUETTI is offering massive markdowns across plenty of solar generators, starting from June 12, 7 PM PDT to June 22, 7 PM PDT.

(Spoiler Alert: the VIP exclusive discounts are even more jaw-dropping).

For Handyman Dad

AC300 & B300, Modular Solar Generator System

Starts at $3,599 (was $3,798)

For all DIY-inclined dads out there owning some heavy-duty power tools, try impressing them with the BLUETTI AC300 & B300.

AC300 is 100% modular, which can be configurated according to his needs. The 3000W pure sine wave AC inverter makes it possible to run almost 99% of power tools.

As for the electric bills, he can totally rest assured since AC300 can connect with two B300 battery modules (3072Wh per unit) to achieve up to 2400W solar input, and be fully charged in four hours by prime sunshine.

The AC300 + B300 system (3000W, 3072Wh) is now at $3599, $199 OFF the original price. And don't forget that this modular system comes with a four-year warranty.

For Works from Home Dad

EP500Pro, All-in-one Home Backup Power

Starts at $4,999 (was $5,999)

EP500Pro has a stunning 5100Wh LiFePO4 battery pack inside. Thanks to the 24/7 UPS, EP500Pro can be integrated into home or RV circuit for a constant power supply. Dad won't feel frustrated and have to stop working whenever the grid goes down.

EP500Pro features a 3000W inverter and 2400W solar input rate to run all dad's power tools without boosting the electric bills. The built-in LFP battery cells come with 3500+ life cycles that can last nearly 10 years for one cycle per day.

Most importantly, BLUETTI offers a five-year warranty to provide dad with more peace of mind.

For Outdoorsy Dad

EB55 and EB70S, Portable Solar Generators

(EP55-was $499, VIP limited deal $399; EB70S - was $569, VIP limited deal $449.)

Join dad and outdoor exploration with BLUETTI EB55 and EB70S, portable enough to be a perfect companion for traveling, camping, and outdoor events.

Traveling with 537Wh (EB55) to 716Wh (EB70) durable LiFePO4 and a 200W solar input rate to keep lights on and drinks cold, making dad confident along the road with a solid power source.

VIP Exclusives and Lucky Wheel

BLUETTI's planning limited VIP-ONLY deals on June 12 and June 19 with unprecedented discounts. Check out the BLUETTI website for more details.

For every purchase of $2000 or above during BLUETTI Father's Day sale ((PDT June 12 - June 22)), the customer is eligible to spin the lucky wheel once. Try your luck and earn BLUETTI Bucks, a FREE AC200MAX, and more.



About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com/

