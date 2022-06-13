Looking for a Father's Day Gift? Shop BLUETTI for the Best Deals & VIP Exclusives

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLUETTI is offering massive markdowns across plenty of solar generators, starting from June 12, 7 PM PDT to June 22, 7 PM PDT.
(Spoiler Alert: the VIP exclusive discounts are even more jaw-dropping).
For Handyman Dad
AC300 & B300, Modular Solar Generator System
Starts at $3,599 (was $3,798)
For all DIY-inclined dads out there owning some heavy-duty power tools, try impressing them with the BLUETTI AC300 & B300.
AC300 is 100% modular, which can be configurated according to his needs. The 3000W pure sine wave AC inverter makes it possible to run almost 99% of power tools.
As for the electric bills, he can totally rest assured since AC300 can connect with two B300 battery modules (3072Wh per unit) to achieve up to 2400W solar input, and be fully charged in four hours by prime sunshine.
The AC300 + B300 system (3000W, 3072Wh) is now at $3599, $199 OFF the original price. And don't forget that this modular system comes with a four-year warranty.
For Works from Home Dad
EP500Pro, All-in-one Home Backup Power
Starts at $4,999 (was $5,999)
EP500Pro has a stunning 5100Wh LiFePO4 battery pack inside. Thanks to the 24/7 UPS, EP500Pro can be integrated into home or RV circuit for a constant power supply. Dad won't feel frustrated and have to stop working whenever the grid goes down.
EP500Pro features a 3000W inverter and 2400W solar input rate to run all dad's power tools without boosting the electric bills. The built-in LFP battery cells come with 3500+ life cycles that can last nearly 10 years for one cycle per day.
Most importantly, BLUETTI offers a five-year warranty to provide dad with more peace of mind.
For Outdoorsy Dad
EB55 and EB70S, Portable Solar Generators
(EP55-was $499, VIP limited deal $399; EB70S - was $569, VIP limited deal $449.)
Join dad and outdoor exploration with BLUETTI EB55 and EB70S, portable enough to be a perfect companion for traveling, camping, and outdoor events.
Traveling with 537Wh (EB55) to 716Wh (EB70) durable LiFePO4 and a 200W solar input rate to keep lights on and drinks cold, making dad confident along the road with a solid power source.
VIP Exclusives and Lucky Wheel
BLUETTI's planning limited VIP-ONLY deals on June 12 and June 19 with unprecedented discounts. Check out the BLUETTI website for more details.
For every purchase of $2000 or above during BLUETTI Father's Day sale ((PDT June 12 - June 22)), the customer is eligible to spin the lucky wheel once. Try your luck and earn BLUETTI Bucks, a FREE AC200MAX, and more.
About BLUETTI
With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com/
Press Contact:
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.