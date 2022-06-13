Roofing Company Offers Free Home Inspection in Kansas City MO

Lee's Summit, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee's Summit, Missouri -

Mighty Dog Roofing of Kansas City Missouri (KCMO) is offering free, detailed home inspections for homes in Kansas City and neighboring areas. They offer top quality roofing services and customer care and will provide a thorough inspection of a home, treating it as their own. Whether the roof needs a simple repair or a complete roof replacement, they will provide the transparent guidance that is needed. Whatever the case, their team will be working to comply with customer's budget and safety needs. They take pride in always using quality material, hiring skilled roofers, and delivering a high quality customer experience.

Leigh Anna Stone, a spokesperson for Mighty Dog Roofing, says, "Our Mighty Dog Roofers are part of the best roofing team that excels at roof repair, roof replacement, and more, giving our clients a beautiful, safe, comfortable place to live for over 20 years in Kansas City, MO and around the country. We are a locally owned and operated residential and commercial roofing contractor. Regardless of the home improvement roofing needs you might have, we offer a quality solution that will leave you with peace of mind and a safe home. We work with the best manufacturers in the roofing industry and home improvement to deliver a quality installation that will last for years."

Mighty Dog Roofing of KCMO offers services for roofing, gutters, siding, and windows. It is important to note that any roof can wear down because of 20 or more years of wind, snow, rain, sun, and hail, which is why roof repair or roof replacement is typically recommended for certain roofs and not simply repair, based on safety and budget. That is why it is vital for a licensed residential roofing contractor will be evaluating the alternatives available for the homeowner.

They are also committed to providing the best rain gutter installation services for homes in Kansas City and nearby areas. They will install dependable, sturdy, and aesthetically-pleasing seamless gutter systems. They have found that this appears to be the most cost-effective and sturdy solution, with less risks for leaks because of storm damage, poor maintenance, or breakage. They will properly evaluate a home's specific gutter needs and current system for any repairs or updates that might be required. They will assess the larger picture around the perimeter of the home which could lead to potential issues, like trees around the home and any drainage problems around the foundation of the home.

They also offer siding installation services that can enhance the aesthetics of the exterior of a home with maintenance-free siding. Updating the exterior of a home is an investment that can significantly boost the curb appeal of a home. Strong winds can destroy sub-par siding and cause unexpected costs in the future.

They also provide window installation services because windows are a vital part of the home, and by obtaining new windows, it is assured that the home is more energy-efficient, secure, and boosts the property value. Old windows can be prone to breaking, but the quality windows installed by them have been found to remain durable and strong for any season.

Founded in 2011, Mighty Dog Roofing of KCMO has set as its mission to find innovative ways to surpass client expectations and offer a customized experience with every project they undertake. Three of the top entrepreneurs in the US founded the roofing company. These are Josh Skolnick, who has in-depth experience in scaling companies and establishing a culture that cultivates learning and excellence; Zach Beutler, who is experienced in franchise development and has owned several businesses; and Jon Sabo, who has in-depth experience in the construction industry as a licensed real estate agent. They have a combined experience of more than 25 years in the home and construction industry.

Those who are interested in the services of a KCMO roofing company can check out the Mighty Dog Roofing of KCMO website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They can be contacted 24/7 at any day of the week.

