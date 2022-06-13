Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQCM: STCN), Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQCM: ELSE), Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE)

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Steel Connect, Inc. STCN
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Steel Connect to Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Under the terms of the agreement shareholders will receive $1.35 in cash for each share of Steel Connect common stock they own.
If you are a Steel Connect investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Prologis, Inc. PLD
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of Prologis with Duke Realty Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Duke shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each Duke share they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $26 billion, including assumption of debt.
If you are a Prologis investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Electro-Sensors, Inc. ELSE
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Electro-Sensors to Mobile X Global, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement shareholders will receive $4.83 in cash for each share of Electro-Sensors common stock they own.
If you are an Electro-Sensors investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Duke Realty Corporation DRE
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Duke Realty to Prologis. Under the terms of the agreement, Duke shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each Duke share they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $26 billion, including assumption of debt.
If you are a Duke Realty investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com
