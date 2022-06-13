FSIS Recall 019-2022 Ineligible Materials

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2022 – Yumei Foods USA, Inc., a City of Industry, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 9,370 pounds of imported Siluriformes products. The products were imported from the People's Republic of China, a country ineligible to export processed Siluriformes products to the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The following products are subject to recall, regardless of the product date [View Labels]:







13.051 oz. (370g) plastic packages containing "FISH FILLET WITH SPICY SOUP" Freeze Dried Technology Fish. No Preservative.





12.35 oz. (350g) plastic packages containing "FISH FILLET WITH PICKLED SOUP" Freeze Dried Technology Fish. No Preservative.



The products do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and wholesale locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered during a routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported products. China is eligible to import raw Siluriformes products into the United States, but not processed or ready to eat Siluriformes products.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that consumers may still be in possession of the product. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jiazhuo Xie, Owner, Yumei Foods USA, Inc., at 626-270-5010.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



