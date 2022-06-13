FactSet Named Snowflake Marketplace Partner of the Year for the Financial Services Industry Award

NORWALK, Conn., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet FDS FDS, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it has been named the 2022 Financial Services Industry Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. This award was presented this week at the Snowflake Summit 2022 "The World of Data Collaboration."



FactSet was recognized for the company's achievements as part of the Snowflake Data Cloud, offering joint clients elasticity for the storage and computation of financial data, and the flexibility to ramp up or dial back as their needs change. The Snowflake Marketplace provides access to a range of FactSet standard data feeds via the Data Cloud, from FactSet's most differentiated content, including supply chain, Shark Repellent, and Truvalue® Labs ESG data, to core content sets, such as financial statements, estimates, and ownership.

"Together, Snowflake and FactSet are creating processing efficiencies for firms like ours. Their strong collaboration represents a transformation of the modern data ecosystem," said Pete Petersen, Chief Technology and Cybersecurity Officer at Causeway Capital Management. "FactSet's embracing of Snowflake's data sharing technology has materially shortened our data pipelines and, as a result, we are able to spend the bulk of our time conducting value added research with that data rather than wrestling with it."

"FactSet is both honored and thrilled to be recognized as Snowflake's Partner of the Year for the financial services industry," said Jonathan Reeve, Head of Content and Technology Solutions for FactSet. "We seek collaborations with other data and technology providers to add exceptional value for mutual clients, as is clearly reflected by our success with Snowflake. FactSet and Snowflake have helped a multitude of financial services and corporate clients migrate to the Data Cloud, and we look forward to helping many more in the future."

"We are honored to announce FactSet as Snowflake's Partner of the Year for the Financial Services Industry," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. "FactSet's broad range of fully concorded, multi-asset financial datasets and highly curated portfolio analytics deliver deep value to the Snowflake ecosystem, and we look forward to continuing to build upon our relationship to further empower our joint clients."

Learn more about FactSet and Snowflake here .

FactSet delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 170,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions, with the distinction of having been recently added to the S&P 500, and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices.

