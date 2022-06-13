Data Center Networking Market to Reach Investment of $35.6 Billion by 2027. Ethernet Switches Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6% - Arizton

Chicago, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the data center networking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during 2022-2027. Growth in the adoption of high-capacity switches, Big Data & IoT solutions, and rising data center investments are driving the market.
Data Center Networking Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT)
|$35.6 billion (2027)
|CAGR
|6.22% (2022-2027)
|GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE
|North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Other Western European Countries), Nordics (Sweden, Other Nordic Countries), Central & Eastern Europe (Russia and Other Central and Eastern European countries), Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Other Middle Eastern Countries), Africa (South Africa, Other African Countries), APAC (China & Hong Kong, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, India, Rest Of APAC, Singapore, and Other Southeast Asian Countries)
|MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE
|20+ Network Infrastructure vendors
|SEGMENTS COVERED
|Sectors (BFSI, Government, Cloud, IT & Telecom, & Other Sectors), Product Types (Ethernet Switches, Routers, Storage Networking & Other Network Infrastructure)
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
The data center networking market is dominated by cloud service providers. The increase in data traffic is raising the complexity both on the internet and external data center networks. Internally, the growth in data traffic necessitated the use of a 10 GbE switch configuration on the top of the rack, and switches of higher capacity (greater than 10 GbE) are deployed in aggregation and core layers.
Key Highlights
- The increasing bandwidth requirements due to the growing adoption of technologies such as big data, IoT, AI, ML, cloud services, data center consolidation, and virtualization are some major factors driving the demand for high capacity ethernet port switches, controllers, and adaptors.
- The market is witnessing growth in the adoption of software-defined networking solutions as well as application-centric infrastructure by data center operators across all industry sectors.
- The market is dominated by industry sectors such as cloud service providers contributing over 60% of the market share followed by the telecom sector.
- The market is witnessing a trend of businesses switching from FC SAN switches to Ethernet-based data exchanges using iSCSI SAN or FCoE in data centres.
- The growing adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure will increase the opportunities for vendors offering innovative network infrastructure solutions in the market.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2022−2028
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by industry, product, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 25 vendors are profiled in the report
Competitive Landscape
Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, and Oracle have significant revenue shares in the market. Several vendors have begun to sell their goods in different parts of the world. Due to the intense competition among large suppliers, new vendors have been able to enter the market. In terms of opportunities, the United States is already a mature market, with regions such as APAC, Western Europe, and the Nordics seeing considerable demand growth. Central and Eastern Europe, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are in the early stages of development and are projected to see an increase in demand for network infrastructure.
The adoption of orchestration and management solutions in data centers and the automation of network operations will have an impact on the market during the forecast period, requiring vendors to offer solutions matching every business network's operational needs. The implementation of 5G has taken off in many countries, which is likely to boost data traffic, leading to the procurement of high-capacity networking solutions i.e., 200 GbE/400 GbE switches, as a part of the data center interconnect solutions.
Infrastructure Vendors
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- Arista Networks
- Black Box offers
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Digisol Systems
- D-Link
- Enterprise Engineering Solutions (EES)
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- Intel
- Inventec
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Marvell Technology
- MiTAC Computing technology
- Oracle
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
- Ruijie Networks
- Tripp Lite (EATON)
- Super Micro Computer
- ZTE
Industry
- BFSI Sector
- Government Sector
- Cloud Sector
- It & Telecom Sector
- Other Industry Sectors
Products
- Ethernet Switches
- Storage Networking
- Routers
- Other Network Infrastructure
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- APAC
- China & Hong Kong
- Australia & New Zealand
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Other Western Europe
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Other Central & Eastern Europe Countries
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Other Latin American Countries
- Nordics
- Sweden
- Other Nordics Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Other African Countries
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Other Southeast Asia countries
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Green Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Data Center Server Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.