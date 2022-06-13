Rogers Sugar announces the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

MONTRÉAL and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Rogers Sugar") RSI is pleased to announce that it has published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. It highlights the Corporation's sustainability efforts in such areas as energy use, employee health and safety and Board renewal and diversity. It also addresses several important topics including packaging and raw material sourcing.



The ESG report can be found on the Rogers Sugar website at www.lanticrogers.com.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operate a custom blending and packaging operation and distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic's sugar products are marketed under the "Lantic" trademark in Eastern Canada, and the "Rogers" trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC's products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products supplied under retail private label brands in over fifty countries and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks.

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

Lantic Inc.

Tel: (514) 940-4350

Website: www.lanticrogers.com