NY Times Best Selling Author, Award-Winning Innovation Expert, and CEO of Trend Hunter Jeremy Gutsche and Dr. Daniel Kraft to Keynote UnitedAg 42nd Annual Conference," Building for the Future", August 25-26 in Honolulu, Hawaii

Irvine, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two years apart, UnitedAg, a member-owned agricultural trade association and leading health plan provider representing more than 1,000 organizations in California and Arizona, announced it will hold its 42nd Annual Meeting & Conference on August 25-26 at the Westin Moana Surfrider Hotel, Honolulu. Themed "Building for the Future," the annual event is an invitation to envision a more sustainable, flexible, and healthy future by rethinking employee benefits, discovering new opportunities for growth and development, and reimagining the future of agriculture. The conference will be a place where ideas will shape the future of agriculture. Keynote speakers Jeremy Gutsche, NY Times Best Selling Author, and healthcare innovator Daniel Kraft M.D. will set the stage for what is set to be the conference of the year.

Event Highlights include:

9 inspiring agriculture and healthcare speakers

2 Keynote speakers

3 educational sessions

Information you can use from sessions with updates on policies, legislation, healthcare, technology, and more

Special event for 17Strong a nonprofit organization that grants Victory Trips to young adults, who have battled a life-threatening illness

Fun and entertaining networking activities and social events

The conference is open to representatives of UnitedAg member organizations and nonmembers. The discounted early-bird registration deadline is July 7; late registration closes July 22.

Also happening during the conference is a special Live Auction for 17 Strong Foundation, a non-profit established to grant victory trips to young adults battling life-threatening illnesses. The conference sponsors include SAIN Medical, Gallagher Benefit Solutions, Blue Shield of California, Costco Health Solutions, AltaVista Farms, Babe Farms, Inc., BEI Insurance Services, Inc, Bank of America, and Milliman. To learn more, visit www.unitedag.org/annual-conference/.

UnitedAg represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies and helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interests with lawmakers, and comply with health legislation and regulation. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices in Irvine, Salinas, and wellness centers throughout the Central Valley and Northern California. UnitedAg offers benefits to over 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona.

For more information, contact Maribel Ochoa at 800.223.4590.

