Amdocs Announces ESG Webinar on June 22, 2022

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs DOX, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has announced it will host an ESG-focused webinar on June 22, 2022 from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm ET.



At Amdocs, we're not just about the technology. We're committed to making a real difference by taking a sustainable approach to our products and services, prioritizing inclusion and diversity, and supporting the communities in which we live and work.

Join us for our first-ever ESG webinar, where we'll preview our soon-to-be published 2022 CSR report, including our ESG journey to date, our future roadmap and the role of our people, products and services in making the world a better place.

Live event access, as well as replay and supporting materials will be available at https://investors.amdocs.com/

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com