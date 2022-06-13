AMI Outdoor to Leverage Spectacular Out-of-Home Network to Expand its Reach to the LA, Philly, Denver, Las Vegas, and D.C. Markets

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMI Outdoor, an Accel Media International company, announced today that their unique offering of utilizing purchased advertising time on Branded Cities' iconic digital displays in New York along with conducting national broadcast interviews, now will be additionally offered on Branded Cities' network of high-impact digital spectaculars in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver, Las Vegas and Washington, DC.

AMI Outdoor started in October 2019 offering special deals on billboards in New York's hottest locations, combining train stations, static and digital boards with New to The Street's massive trifecta of television network syndicated long-form interviews.

"This unique combination gives advertisers strong predictable media exposure in the largest markets in the U.S.," stated Vince Caruso, AMI International president and CEO. The company was able to lock in space during the pandemic on some of the most sought-after locations in New York, Caruso said.

And now, combined with advertising time on Branded Cities' digital network in additional markets, brands will have a unique blend of national broadcast interviews on networks like Newsmax and Fox, with unique out-of-home ads coast to coast.

"People are returning to their offices across the country," Caruso said. "By combining the unique platform AMI Outdoor and New to the Street provide, consumers will see our clients everywhere, from TV news shows to their daily commute in some of the largest cities in the country."

About AMI:

AMI OUTDOOR, an Accel Media International company was formed in October 2019 to provide Out-Of-Home packages that include subway digital, street level, massive static and digital billboards. AMI operates placements in six markets and packages in addition to long-form broadcast interviews with assorted partners nationwide including the New to The Street business show.

