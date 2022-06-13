ERTH Hemp Announces Rebranding To ERTH Wellness To Offer More Health Targeted Hemp-Derived Products

Irvine, California, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Irvine, California, June 2022: ERTH Hemp will rebrand to ERTH Wellness to offer hemp-derived products that are more targeted toward health and wellness. The rebrand reflects the company's growth as it has advanced into a lead producer of essential products derived from the cannabis plant. Readers can learn more by visiting ERTH Hemp.

CBD-infused products are among the most in-demand products in the wellness industry. It's one of the hottest trends in wellness right now, ranging from gummies to tinctures to creams. CBD products have proven to be a successful remedy for conditions like anxiety, insomnia, stress, and muscle pain- whether mental or physical. ERTH Wellness aims to refocus its product line on its specialty health and wellness products; the Delta-8 THC range, to help people suffering from common ailments.

Seed-to-sale product manufacturer ERTH Wellness is one of the few vertically integrated companies in the cannabis business. From seed propagation and growing to harvesting and extraction, every aspect of their production is controlled. In this product model, they are fully in control of their raw material costs, giving them the ability to offer competitive pricing to all customers, as well as full transparency from start to finish. Having gained recognition in the industry, the company's rebranding reflects how it has grown and expanded in recent years.

"As a result of the knowledge we gained over the past four years, we are redesigning our product line and giving it a complete overhaul," a spokesperson for the company said. "We want to share our knowledge of the benefits of hemp with the world. Knowing what is good for your health and well-being is liberating. Health decisions can be made more effectively when you have more knowledge about them." The company will change its name to ERTH Wellness and reimagine its product line to focus on the health and wellness aspects of CBD.

Since the company was founded, it has grown to supply customers with a complete line of CBD products aimed at improving health and wellness. According to ERTH Wellness, their CBD specialists offer high-quality CBD products designed with health and safety as a priority; "ERTH Wellness offers a diverse selection of Delta-8 THC products in its online cannabis store, whether you want to relieve pain or stress, improve mood or boost energy," a spokesperson said. To learn more about their Delta-8 THC products, how they can help, and how to choose the best final product, readers can visit their page: https://erthhemp.com/collections/delta-8-disposable.

One of the more popular products is their HHC Gummies. In addition to HHC gummies, ERTH Wellness also offers other high-quality HHC oil products, such as HHC vape cartridges, broad-spectrum HHC oil, HHC vapes, and HHC extract. The CBD specialists aim to use the online Delta-8 THC shop to help people find the right CBD for them. Readers can get more information regarding this by visiting their page: https://erthhemp.com/collections/hhc-gummies.

Over the past years, the company's growth has built it into a leading provider of CBD products. In addition to gummies and disposable vapes, Delta-8 THC products include tinctures, softgels, and tinctures. Using these products provides a variety of ways to reap the benefits of Delta-8 THC, which include pain relief, stress management, and improved sleep. According to the ERTH Wellness Team, they remain dedicated to their brand name, and they believe the change represents where the company is headed.

To learn more about the benefits of CBD products and which of the numerous products can help them along the path, readers can find the full details of the services and resources available by visiting ERTH Wellness.

