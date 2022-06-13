Stacey Hardy-Chandler, Ph.D., J.D., LCSW, named CEO of the Association of Social Work Boards

Culpeper, Virginia, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Social Work Boards announced that the Board of Directors has named Stacey Hardy-Chandler, Ph.D., J.D., LCSW, as the organization's new chief executive officer following a national search. Hardy-Chandler stood out among a robust pool of highly qualified applicants. "In addition to her impressive resume and leadership skills," said ASWB President Roxroy A. Reid, "she is deeply committed to the social work profession, equity, and social justice." Hardy-Chandler will succeed current CEO Dwight J. Hymans, MSW, LCSW, who is retiring, on July 6.

Hardy-Chandler received her master's in social welfare from the University of California, Los Angeles, her doctorate in clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology (Alliant International), and her Juris Doctor from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law. She will complete a Postgraduate Diploma in Organisational Leadership this year at Oxford University Saïd Business School. She is currently licensed as an LCSW in Nevada and Virginia.

Her social work career spans more than 30 years and includes providing mental health services to diverse client populations, serving as director of field education for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Social Work and George Mason University Department of Social Work in Virginia, and most recently serving as director of the Center for Children and Families for the City of Alexandria.

Professional honors include National Association of Counties and Virginia Association of Counties Achievement Awards; National Association of Social Workers – Nevada Chapter Social Worker of the Year Award; and University of Nevada, Las Vegas Innovation Award for development of the Advanced Graduate Certificate, Forensic Social Work.

About ASWB

The Association of Social Work Boards is the nonprofit association of social work regulatory bodies in the United States and Canada. Members include 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., the U.S. territories of the Virgin Islands and Guam, the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and all 10 Canadian provinces. ASWB's mission is to provide support and services to the social work regulatory community to advance safe, competent, and ethical practices to strengthen public protection. Roxroy A. Reid, MSW, Ph.D., LCSW, of New Mexico is the current president. Learn more at aswb.org.

