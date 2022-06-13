Rubot launches a crypto platform that offers a distinct feature of the Automated Trading platform.

LONDON, ENGLAND, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated trading systems, also known as mechanical trading systems, algorithmic trading, automated trading, or system trading — allow traders to establish specific rules for both trade entries and exits that, once programmed, can be automatically executed via a computer. Various platforms report that 70% to 80% or more of shares traded on U.S. stock exchanges come from automatic trading systems.

Considering the significance of Automated Trading systems, Rubot establishes itself as a newly launched crypto platform offering the same services to crypto enthusiasts. RUBOT is an educational hub for traders that focuses on providing high-quality cryptocurrency market analysis, detailed guides, and live market updates. In addition to trustworthy trading signals, they boast an in-depth knowledge base for traders of all types, including an extensive cryptocurrencies strategies section, the best trading course people can find out there, and their learning center.

By making use of robots, traders and investors can implement precise entry, exit, and money management rules into automated trading systems that allow computers to execute and monitor trades. One of the biggest attractions of strategy automation is that it can take some of the emotion out of trading since trades are automatically placed once specific criteria are met.

The trade entry and exit rules can be based on simple conditions like a moving average crossover. They can be complicated strategies that require a comprehensive understanding of the programming language specific to the user's trading platform. They can also be based on the expertise of a qualified programmer.

Automated trading systems typically require software linked to a direct access broker, and any specific rules must be written in that platform's proprietary language. The team of experts behind the Rubot decided to create a professional service that would provide high efficiency. The features and exclusive services will ensure the amateur traders of their decisions and the revenue they will make.

Their advisers and contacts cost quite a lot, and the money they charge for membership covers the costs of doing this business. Therefore, the group and their clients take advantage of services.

