The Canadian Vaping Association: WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) is no longer fit for purpose

BEAMSVILLE, Ontario, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, an article published in The Lancet, questioned the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). The authors state, "the FCTC is no longer fit for purpose, especially for low-income countries. Neither WHO nor the FCTC are grounded in the latest evidence on the role of innovative nicotine delivery devices in assisting the transition from cigarettes to much less harmful products. Equally, the focus on youth vaping, most of which is experimental, detracts from the crucial public health goal of reducing cigarette-caused deaths in adults."



After years of modest reductions in smoking prevalence, it is clear that traditional methods have stagnated, and a modern approach is needed to disrupt the cigarette industry. Vaping, like other tobacco harm reductions products, eliminates combustion and reduces exposure to thousands of harmful chemicals.

"Unfortunately, WHO and the FCTC Conference of Parties reject harm reduction. This opposition is not grounded in 21st century technological advances, and is unduly influenced by vested interests who promote nicotine abstinence. This opposition privileges the most harmful products—cigarettes," said the article's authors.

"People smoke as a means of obtaining nicotine. It is not the nicotine that causes premature death and illness, but the combustion. Harm reduction products that deliver nicotine without combustion should be embraced by the WHO and incorporated as a legitimate part of its tobacco control strategy," said Darryl Tempest, Government Relations Counsel to the CVA Board.

Smoking remains one of the world's leading health problems. It is estimated that each year 8 million people die from smoking related illness. Global tobacco policy must prioritize the lives of smokers above nicotine abstinence. It does not appear that the public health benefits of vapour products have been given due consideration. The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) urges the WHO FCTC to incorporate harm reduction into its policies.

