International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm, Encourages Long-Term Shareholders to Submit Their Information

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM" or the "Company") IBM against certain of its officers and directors.



Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company. The complaint filed in this class action alleges that prior to and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants overstated IBM's revenues from its strategic side of the business, by misclassifying and/or shifting revenues from its non-strategic mainframe part of the business, to appease market expectations about the Company's future prospects and boost incentive compensation for its executives. This misconduct began before the start of the Class Period and continued throughout. The Complaint alleges that the conduct of the Defendants violates Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of IBM holding shares since/before April 4, 2017, you may have standing to hold IBM harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

