With 2.5% CAGR, Global Wheat Market Size worth $848.3 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, DC, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Wheat Market finds that the increasing demand for healthy food products across the globe, is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by growing demand for baked products, the total Global Wheat Market is estimated to reach USD 848.3 Million by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue value stood at a value USD 731.5 Million in the year 2021 and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.5%.

Furthermore, the growing disposable income of consumers is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Wheat Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Wheat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Whole/Raw, Flour, Others), by Application (Household, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Dietary Supplements), by Distribution Channels (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Wholesalers, E-Commerce Platform), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Demand for Healthy Food to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing demand for healthy food products across the globe is anticipated to augment the growth of the Wheat Market within the estimated period. In recent years, the market for whole wheat products has grown significantly due to customer demand for fiber-rich diets. Consumer awareness of the health benefits of fiber-rich foods has resulted in a significant growth in the use of whole wheat in many food industries. Several weight-loss regimens recommend eating whole grain products to help prevent lifestyle-related disorders like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, the market is expected to be driven by the growing trend of fiber-rich baked goods and snacks. Consumer perceptions that organic products are safer and healthier than conventional ones are projected to drive up demand for organic whole wheat products among major food manufacturers.

Growing Demand for Baked Products to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing demand for baked products is anticipated to augment the growth of the Wheat Market in the years to come. Consumers in developing regions like Asia Pacific and the Middle East have more discretionary income, which has increased demand for new bakery snacks. The growing popularity of eating out has increased demand for these baked items in cafes, restaurants, and hotels, propelling the growth of the industry. Furthermore, the key producers of wheat-based flour and bread products are focusing on research and development of new products, and technological breakthroughs. To capitalize on the increased demand for healthy bakery snacks among customers, prominent businesses are releasing novel bakery goods with functional ingredients such as enriched flour, vitamins, and minerals. Furthermore, the increasing use of natural flavours to improve quality and taste is predicted to fuel the demand for bakery products, resulting in market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents' research, the Wheat market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% during the forecast period.

The Wheat market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 731.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 848.3 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Wheat market.



Segmentation of the Global Wheat Market:

Type Whole/Raw Flour Others

Application Household Food and Beverages Pharmaceutical Dietary Supplements Cosmetics & Personal Care Others

Distribution Channels Supermarket/Hypermarket Grocery Stores Wholesalers E-Commerce Platform

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wheat-market-1594

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the food & beverage industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Wheat Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Wheat Market

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2021. This is attributable to the rising demand for bakery as well as confectionery products in the region. Furthermore, increasing population along with disposable income of consumers is also likely to support the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing awareness among consumers related to healthy food is also expected to support the regional growth of the market in near future.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Wheat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Whole/Raw, Flour, Others), by Application (Household, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Dietary Supplements), by Distribution Channels (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Wholesalers, E-Commerce Platform), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) "

List of Prominent Players in Wheat Market:

Farmers Grain Company

Wudeli Flour Mill Group

Ardent Mills LLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

General Mills

Allied Pinnacle Pty Limited

Manildra Milling Pvt Ltd. Acarsan Flour

Korfez Flour Mills

George Weston Foods Ltd.

Hodgson Mill Inc.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Wheat Market?

How will the Wheat Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion's share of the Wheat Market?

What is the Wheat market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Wheat Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled "Wheat Market" will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Browse More Related Report:

