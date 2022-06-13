Weebit Nano Announces Participation in Leti Innovation Days 2022

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited WBT, a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, announces its participation at Leti Innovation Days, CEA-Leti's annual 3-day flagship event being held June 21-23, 2022, in Grenoble, France.



During the New Paradigms for Computing Workshop, Weebit's VP of Marketing and Business Development Eran Briman will present, "ReRAM Moves from Lab to Fab," highlighting the range of applications that can benefit from the low power consumption, low cost, high temperature reliability and process simplicity of Weebit ReRAM.

Mr. Briman will also participate in a panel discussion with other session presenters, including executives from CEA-Leti and STMicroelectronics, discussing, ‘What Future and Drivers for More Moore in Europe?' The workshop will be held on Wednesday, June 22nd from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CEST.

Weebit will also participate in the CEA-Leti Partners Corner at the event exhibition, where the company will feature a demonstration of its ReRAM.

To arrange a meeting with Weebit representatives onsite at the event, email info@weebit-nano.com.

To register for the Leti Innovation Days event, visit: https://leti-innovation-days2022.inviteo.fr.

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company's ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence.

Weebit's ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments.

See www.weebit-nano.com and follow us on https://twitter.com/WeebitNano.

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

