DOWNTOWN WEST PALM BEACH SEARCHES FOR "THE NEXT BIG THING"

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Downtown West Palm Beach is looking for "The Next Big Thing". The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) with support from the West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District is launching a call for placemakers, artists and innovators to create an exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city.

"We are searching for placemakers, artists, creatives, curators, or any multidisciplinary team from anywhere in the world, to immerse the community into a unique and imaginative outdoor experience," said West Palm Beach DDA Public Realm Director Sherryl Muriente. "Great public spaces are enhanced by projects like this one, where the community gets to enjoy their downtown in a new and creative way."

The urban experience should be interactive, unique, artistic, must happen in a public space inside the downtown district boundaries, and include an innovative message, full of visual impact that complements the surrounding area and ignites the community's imagination. The project is to be completed sometime between Winter 2022 and Spring 2023 and is open to placemakers, artists, innovators, creatives, curators, improv experts, entrepreneurs, or any multidisciplinary team of visionaries.

Applicants are asked to interpret the theme in their own, original, creative way reflecting on the idea of sparking moments of fascination, wonder, and imagination. Teams or individuals are welcome to submit more than one idea. All proposals must be family-friendly and suitable for all age groups. Applicants can find additional information at DowntownWPB.com/RFP. There is no cost to apply and the deadline for submissions is Friday, July 15.

For further information about the DDA, please visit DowntownWPB.com or call (561) 833-8873.

About the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority

The West Palm Beach DDA is an independent taxing district created in 1967 by a special act of the Florida Legislature. Its mission is to promote and enhance a safe, vibrant Downtown for our residents, businesses and visitors through the strategic development of economic, social and cultural opportunities.

About the West Palm Beach A&E District

The West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District is a centralized collection of inspiring arts and entertainment venues; art and history museums; galleries; libraries; performing arts companies; and art education institutions. Situated in the heart of South Florida's most progressive city, the District includes more than 20 distinct and distinguished cultural destinations that form a defining industry cluster. The A&E District enhances the appeal of West Palm Beach as a visitor destination, drawing attention to its status as a vibrant city illuminated by its beauty and range of creative expression.

