uShark aims to become the biggest bridge between cryptocurrencies and startups through a revolutionary business model.

Dubai, UAE, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

uShark enhances the union of two great markets. The newly established platform ushers in the start of a new era by weaving today's most profitable markets into a single token: startups and cryptocurrencies.

uShark intends to invest in startups while they are still in the early stages of development. The participants will be chosen based on the recommendations of Cubo Itau, the biggest entrepreneurship hub in Latin America, LATAM Startups - Canada, Fortune Israel Hub and their KPIS analyzed by alumni angels from Harvard Business School. Investors will be able to vote on which firms will get the first investments starting in September.

The uShark platform has already got the attention of blockchain and startups sympathizers, achieving more than 5.000 holders worldwide, surpassing inicial expectations. From now, the $20M company's goal for investments looks a matter of time. uShark is an innovative business model that proposes to change the narratives of the market status quo in a universe where holders of uShark become major investors, enabling them to have returns according to the growth of the startup portfolio.

Furthermore, it offers a highly scalable global ecosystem to the crypto industry. uShark is a pioneer in the new way of investing, building infinite possibilities for promising and innovative businesses and challenging significant investment funds. A universe where the enormous multiples of the market meet develop a highly scalable global business.

In the coming years, uShark has a long-term roadmap that includes the possibility for entrepreneurs to present their projects on a startup launchpad, supported globally by successful entrepreneurs.

Hailing from United States and United Arab Emirates, debuting in March, the platform functions as a crowdfunding platform. It is a utility token so people will take part on the process of startups since the project is in early stages right now. uShark desires to impact lives around the world through entrepreneurship and technology, helping underprivileged people acquire the worldview of great entrepreneurs. The community of uShark comes from an era of excellence and innovation, and they aspire to turn ordinary and financially vulnerable people into actual market sharks.

Intending users must visit the official website: ushark.io for further information.

