Award winners announced for the 2nd Annual Impact Awards

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 7th, the 2nd Annual Impact Awards committee announced the winners for the 2021-2022 school year. The awards celebrate teachers for their dedication and their use of research-backed teaching methods in the classroom. 28 teachers won awards, and 9 received special recognition for their use of specific teaching methods in the classroom. Attendees of the ceremony selected the Teacher of the Year.



The Teacher of the Year is Christine Welsh from the Halifax Regional Centre of Education. She will receive over $600 in prizes that will help support her diligent work in the classroom and promote her well-being. The prize package includes a classroom supply kit, a teacher swag bag, and a year of aromatherapy and self-care gift boxes from Nature's Wellness.

A panel of Knowledge Translation Experts (KTE) helped with the difficult task of identifying particular examples of outstanding work in the classroom. These leaders in the fields of math education and research review the work of teachers and highlight how the application of particular research methods shine through.

There are several teachers that won special distinction for their use of specific teaching methods:

Megan Winger for checking student understanding

Laura Cross for using student needs as a guide for learning

Stephanie O'Reilly for adjusting instruction based on student needs

Tammy MacLeod for collecting evidence of student improvement

Jessica Brajkovic for activating students as owners of their learning

Karen Hanson for embedding social emotional learning into everyday practice

Christine Welsh, Ashlee Hooghiem, and Rachel Cha also won distinctions from the KTE panel for their use of these strategies in their teaching. The complete list of the 28 award winners and their respective distinctions can be found below.

List of Winners: Teacher of the Year and KTE Pick Christine Welsh, Halifax Regional Centre for Education KTE Picks Rachel Cha, Niagara Catholic District School Board Ashlee Hooghiem, Thames Valley District School Board Special Distinction Tammy MacLeod, Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education Megan Winger, Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Karen Hanson, Calgary Catholic School District Stephanie O'Reilly, Grand Erie District School Board Jessica Brajkovic, Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board Laura Cross, Toronto Catholic District School Board Impact Award Winners Lyndsey Lobb, Avon Maitland District School Board Melinda Butler, Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education Patricia Agbaifoh, Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board Elizabeth Burke, Durham District School Board Lindsay Irwin, Foothills School Division Shaelynn Senyk, Good Spirit School Division Joe Benforte, Greater Essex County District School Board Michael Marchione, Halton District School Board Katie Wydeven, Huron Perth Catholic District School Board Ives Bolt, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Hen Daniel, Pembina Trails School Division Kenna Nelson, Regina Catholic School Division Krystal Forster, Regina Public Schools Jessica Napier, Simcoe County District School Board Michelle Scarlett, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board Joy Ashford, Strait Regional Centre for Education Ashanty Sri, Toronto District School Board Tanya Poulopoulos, Waterloo Catholic District School Board Angela DiNardo, York Catholic District School Board

