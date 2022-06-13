Azzad Portfolios Achieve 'Top Guns' Status from Informa Investment Solutions

Falls Church, Virginia, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azzad Asset Management today announced that it has been awarded PSN Top Guns distinctions for the first quarter of 2022 by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers.
This quarterly ranking is used widely by asset managers and investors, allowing the investment industry to recognize success, excellence, and performance by leading portfolio managers each quarter.
The following Azzad investment portfolios were singled out for recognition:
Large Cap Growth
- Top ten performer within the Large Cap Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period (3 Stars)
- Top ten performer within the Large Cap Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period, plus superior three-year rolling returns relative to the benchmark and an r-squared of at least 0.80 for the most recent five-year period (4 Stars)
- Top ten performer within the US Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period 3 Stars
- Top ten performer within the US Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period, plus superior three-year rolling returns relative to the benchmark and an r-squared of at least 0.80 for the most recent five-year period (4 Stars)
- Top ten performer within the US Growth Universe based on return for the most recent one-year period (2 Stars)
- Top ten performer within the US Growth Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period (3 Stars)
Large Cap Value
- Top ten performer within the Large Cap Equity Universe based on return for the most recent quarter (1 Star)
Top ten performer within the US Equity Universe based on return for the most recent quarter (1 Star)
Top ten performer within the US Value Universe based on return for the most recent quarter (1 Star)
Small Cap Value
- Top ten performer within the Small Cap Equity Universe based on return for the most recent one-year period (2 Stars)
- Top ten performer within the Small Cap Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period (2 Stars)
REIT
- Top ten performer within the US Equity Universe based on return for the most recent one-year period (2 Stars)
Mid Cap Value
- Top ten performer within the Mid Cap Equity Universe based on return for the most recent one-year period (2 Stars)
- Top ten performer within the Mid Cap Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period (3 Stars)
- Top ten performer within the US Value Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period (3 Stars)
International
- Top ten performer within the International Equity Universe based on return for the most recent one-year period (2 Stars)
- Top ten performer within the International Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period (3 Stars)
- Top ten performer within the International Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period, plus superior three-year rolling returns relative to the benchmark and an r-squared of at least 0.80 for the most recent five-year period (4 Stars)
Azzad oversees 10 model portfolios and two mutual funds. All potential investments are screened in accordance with the firm's Islamic investing guidelines, which exclude companies whose business practices are deemed harmful to society.
Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence's proprietary performance screens, PSN Top Guns ranks products in six categories in over 50 universes. Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.
PSN and Informa Investment Solutions have no affiliation with Azzad Asset Management, but rather evaluate investment managers' performance on an objective basis.
The content of the Investment Manager Top Guns is intended for use by qualified investment professionals. Please consult with an investment professional before making any investment using content or implied content from any Investment Manager Top Guns. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located here. (Registration required)
About Azzad
Azzad is committed to providing investment services designed to help people enjoy optimum performance without compromising their values. Azzad is a member of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility and the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions.
Contact: Azzad Investment Communications Director Joshua Brockwell, 703-207-7005, ext. 109, joshua@azzad.net
