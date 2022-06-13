Associa Minnesota Offers Free TownSq Training Webinar For Managed Community Board Members

Brooklyn Park, MN, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Twin Cities region, will host a free TownSq ("Town Square") virtual training webinar for managed community and homeowners association (HOA) board members on Thursday, June 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT. Enrique Barrera of Associa Minnesota will review the TownSq all-in-one mobile app and demonstrate how it can help new and experienced board members improve planning and communication between residents, board members, and community managers.

The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will discuss ways to fully utilize the TownSq app and its wide range of easy-to-use features to better facilitate and enhance the community living experience. The session will conclude with an open forum "Question and Answer" session. To register for this free training session, please RSVP to enrique.barrera@associa.us.

"Effective communication and the ability to clearly and easily interact with board members and residents add tremendous value to the social dynamic of any managed community," said JoAnn Borden, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Minnesota branch president. "Making sure everyone is equally empowered with the ability to make their voice heard is a great way to maintain harmony and maximize the community living experience."

