Pet Oral Care Products Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

The non-perishable nature of oral pet care products acted as a shield from the destruction of existing stocks of the companies. Therefore, the market for pet oral care was not majorly affected during the pandemic. Most of the consumers in the global market grappled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of stockpiling pet oral care products, by switching to the retail e-commerce platforms after being compelled by several restrictions levied on the brick-and-mortar stores and the disruption of the overall supply channel, in general.? Sales have spiked for at-home, do-it-yourself pet oral care products, which was mainly driven by the closure and/or limitations of veterinary clinics or professional salons offering these services.



The market is primarily driven by the high prevalence of dental diseases in pets. According to the Australian and American veterinary dental societies, more than 80% of dogs develop gum disease by the age of three, compared to more than 70% of cats at the same age. Therefore, the rise in awareness of pet oral health and the increase in veterinary health expenditure are the factors to propel market growth over the forecast period.?



In addition to the rise in awareness about pet oral health, an increase in veterinary health expenditure is giving major boost to the market growth. Furthermore, rapid advancements and product launches have also been propelling the market globally. However, the high cost of the products and the lack of proper veterinary dentistry in developing countries are likely to hamper the market studied globally.



North America dominates the pet oral care products market globally during the forecast period. The huge pet population and rising expenditure on pet health needs by pet owners are leading to an increase in innovative product launches by various players present in the country.



Key Market Trends



High Prevalence of Dental Diseases and Increase in Animal Health Expenditure



The pet oral care products market is benefitting tremendously, owing to the increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. According to the American Pet Product Association (APPA), America has 89.7 million pet dogs and pet owners spend an average of USD 49.70 on a dog's dental care annually, as compared to human oral healthcare. The rise in the prevalence of many diverse oral health-related diseases has been identified as the major driving factor for market growth. Periodontal disease is the most common clinical condition in cats and dogs, which is largely preventable by tooth brushing. As per the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the disease can lead to severe health concerns ranging from tooth loss to organ failure. According to AVMA, around 70% of cats and 80% of dogs develop some degree or form of periodontal disease by the time they are 3 years old. Additionally, calculus, gingivitis, gum disease, tooth fractures are common oral issues among pets. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the total pet industry expenditures average in the United States was USD 90.5 billion in 2018, which increased to 99 billion in 2020. Therefore, high awareness about pet health among pet owners and a rise in the number of dental procedures are some other factors propelling growth of the market.



North America Dominates the Pet Oral Care Products Market



North America retains its dominance in the pet oral care products market over the forecast period, owing to the rising companion animal adoption, and the increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of many diverse oral health-related diseases has been identified as the major driving factor for market growth. According to the American Pet Product Association (APPA), America has 89.7 million pet dogs and pet owners spend an average of USD 49.70 on a dog's dental care annually when compared to human oral healthcare. On average, an American spends USD 42.24 on his annual dental care in out-of-pocket expenses, which had been reported by the American Dental Association. Additionally, the high awareness about pet health among pet owners and a rise in the number of dental procedures are some other factors propelling the growth of the pet oral care market in North America.



Competitive Landscape



The Pet Oral Care products market is fairly consolidated, with leading global players occupying significant market shares in the market. The major players in the market are Mars Inc, Purina Pet Care, Virbac, Ceva, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc, and Vetoqinol SA, among others. The key players in the market were involved in many strategic activities to increase their market share. They are focused on new product launches, merge and acquisitions and expansions to cater to a wider consumer base. Manufacturers are also investing in the production process to reduce the cost of production.



