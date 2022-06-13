New York, USA, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline Insights | Clinical Trial Research Evaluation Report

The rising prevalence of Peritoneal Cancer has drawn the attention of pharmaceutical companies to research and develop potential treatments. Some of the major players include ImmunoGen, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Corcept therapeutics, Genmab/Seagen, Alkermes plc, and several others.

DelveInsight's 'Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Peritoneal Cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Peritoneal Cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 55+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for Peritoneal Cancer treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for Peritoneal Cancer treatment. The leading Peritoneal Cancer companies such as Pfizer, ImmunoGen, OncoQuest, OncXerna Therapeutics, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Lee's Pharmaceutical, Corcept Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Seagen Inc., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Context Therapeutics, Astex Pharmaceuticals, APIM Therapeutics, Celsion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Mucpharm Pty Ltd, Artios Pharma, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, OncoQuest Pharma, Genelux Corporation, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, PGEN Therapeutics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Alkermes, Zenith Epigenetics, Sutro Biopharma, K-Group Beta, Bio-Path Holdings, Celldex Therapeutics, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Shattuck Labs, Inc., SELLAS Life Sciences Group, LIPAC oncology, Oncoinvent AS, Mereo Biopharma, Solasia Pharma, Mersana Therapeutics, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Lumicell Inc., Avenge Bio and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the Peritoneal Cancer treatment landscape.

and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the Peritoneal Cancer treatment landscape. Key Peritoneal Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Nemvaleukin, olvimulogene nanivacirepvec, ZEN003694, 131 I-8H9, Dostarlimab, STRO-002, ZN-c3, CDX-1140, TRK-950, RP12146, SL-172154, Galinpepimut S,AVB-001, MEK162, BP1001-A, Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, sodium selenite pentahydrate, Oregovomab, Trabectedin, Navicixizumab, Pembrolizumab, DCVAC/OvCa, DPX-Survivac, Adavosertib, Gimatecan, GEN-1, DSP-7888, Relacorilant, Topotecan, PF-06873600, Enzalutamide, REGN5668, Bevacizumab, Onapristone, Durvalumab, SG001, tisotumab vedotin, Guadecitabine, ATX-101, ART0380, and others.

and others. Enlivex has planned to initiate a Phase Ib trial evaluating Allocetra in combination with chemotherapy in solid peritoneal tumors in Q3 2022. The company evaluated preclinical studies in peritoneal cancer that shown a substantial survival benefit when Allocetra is combined with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.

has planned to initiate a trial evaluating in combination with chemotherapy in solid peritoneal tumors in Q3 2022. The company evaluated preclinical studies in peritoneal cancer that shown a substantial survival benefit when Allocetra is combined with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. In January 2022 , Avenge Bio , announced the closing of its Series A financing of $45 Million. The round of financing was co-led by Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund and CAM Capital, with participation from seed investor Longitude Capital and new investors Rock Springs Capital and Pappas Capital. Proceeds from the Series A financing will be used to advance Avenge Bio's lead program, AVB-001 , through the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and into the clinic for the treatment of metastatic peritoneal cancers, with a primary focus on recurrent and refractory ovarian cancer.

, , announced the closing of its of $45 Million. The round of financing was co-led by Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund and CAM Capital, with participation from seed investor Longitude Capital and new investors Rock Springs Capital and Pappas Capital. Proceeds from the Series A financing will be used to advance Avenge Bio's lead program, , through the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and into the clinic for the treatment of metastatic peritoneal cancers, with a primary focus on recurrent and refractory ovarian cancer. GRN-300 (previously ARN3261) is an orally bioavailable first-in-class novel, small molecule, dual inhibitor of the salt-inducible kinases 2 and 3 (SIK2, SIK3). A Phase I os being conducted to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of GRN-300 alone and in combination with paclitaxel, in recurrent ovarian, primary peritoneal, and fallopian tube cancers.

(previously ARN3261) is an orally bioavailable first-in-class novel, small molecule, dual inhibitor of the salt-inducible kinases 2 and 3 (SIK2, SIK3). A os being conducted to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of GRN-300 alone and in combination with paclitaxel, in recurrent ovarian, primary peritoneal, and fallopian tube cancers. In August 2021 , the FDA granted a fast track designation to STRO-002 for use in patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have previously received 1 to 3 lines of systemic therapy.

, the FDA granted a to for use in patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have previously received 1 to 3 lines of systemic therapy. In December 2021, Ascentage Pharma entered into a clinical collaboration with Clover Biopharmaceuticals, to evaluate Ascentage Pharma's APG-1387, a second mitochondria-derived activator of caspase (SMAC)-mimetic/inhibitor of apoptosis proteins (IAP) antagonist, in combination with Clover's SCB-313, a recombinant human TRAIL-trimer fusion protein, in a Phase Ib/II study in patients with advanced peritoneal carcinomatosis.

The Peritoneal Cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Peritoneal Cancer products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Peritoneal Cancer pipeline landscape.

Peritoneal Cancer Overview

Peritoneal Cancer is a rare type of cancer that originates in the peritoneum, which is a thin, fragile fabric that borders the interior wall of the abdomen, covers the uterus, and extends over the bladder and rectum. Peritoneal cancer appears and acts similarly to ovarian cancer; however, the ovaries are only marginally involved. After having their ovaries removed previously, women who acquire ovarian cancer are most likely suffering from peritoneal cancer. The Peritoneal Cancer causes are unknown. The 5-year Peritoneal Cancer survival rate for women with all types of the ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers is 47%.

Peritoneal cancer, like ovarian cancer, can be challenging to detect in its early stages. This is because Peritoneal Cancer symptoms are hazy and difficult to nail down. When apparent signs do appear, the disease has frequently advanced. The symptoms of Peritoneal Cancer will then resemble those of ovarian cancer. Many of these symptoms are caused by fluid accumulation (ascites) in the abdomen. The common Peritoneal Cancer symptoms include nausea, constipation, frequent urination, rectal bleeding, bloating or cramps, and others.

Peritoneal Cancer diagnosis is difficult. Imaging (such as CT or MRI scans), ascitic fluid needle drainage for analysis, keyhole surgery, or a combination of these procedures may be necessary to confirm the Peritoneal Cancer diagnosis. Peritoneal cancer treatment is determined by the Peritoneal Cancer stages, where the main tumor began, how far it has progressed, and the patient's general condition. Surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted therapy are all Peritoneal Cancer treatment options.

A snapshot of the Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Mirvetuximab soravtansine ImmunoGen Phase III Apoptosis stimulants; Mitosis inhibitors; Tubulin inhibitors; Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors Intravenous Pembrolizumab Merck & Co Phase III Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists Intravenous Oregovomab OncoQuest Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Immunostimulants Intravenous PF-06873600 Pfizer Phase II Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors Oral Adavosertib AstraZeneca Phase II WEE1 protein inhibitors Oral Relacorilant Corcept Therapeutics Phase II Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists Oral Tisotumab vedotin Genmab/Seagen Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Mitosis inhibitors; Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors Intravenous ART0380 Artios Pharma Phase I/II Ataxia telangiectasia mutated protein inhibitors; ATR protein inhibitors; DNA repair enzyme inhibitors Oral REGN5668 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous STRO-002 Sutro Biopharma Phase I Tubulin inhibitors Intravenous

Peritoneal Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Peritoneal Canceremerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravenous

Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravenous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

: Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Apoptosis stimulants, Mitosis inhibitors, Tubulin inhibitors, Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, Immunostimulants, Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, WEE1 protein inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants

Apoptosis stimulants, Mitosis inhibitors, Tubulin inhibitors, Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, Immunostimulants, Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, WEE1 protein inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants Key Peritoneal Cancer Companies : Pfizer, ImmunoGen, OncoQuest, OncXerna Therapeutics, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Lee's Pharmaceutical, Corcept Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Seagen Inc., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Context Therapeutics, Astex Pharmaceuticals, APIM Therapeutics, Celsion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Mucpharm Pty Ltd, Artios Pharma, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, OncoQuest Pharma, Genelux Corporation, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, PGEN Therapeutics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Alkermes, Zenith Epigenetics, Sutro Biopharma, K-Group Beta, Bio-Path Holdings, Celldex Therapeutics, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Shattuck Labs, Inc., SELLAS Life Sciences Group, LIPAC oncology, Oncoinvent AS, Mereo Biopharma, Solasia Pharma, Mersana Therapeutics, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Lumicell Inc., Avenge Bio and others.

: Pfizer, ImmunoGen, OncoQuest, OncXerna Therapeutics, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Lee's Pharmaceutical, Corcept Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Seagen Inc., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Context Therapeutics, Astex Pharmaceuticals, APIM Therapeutics, Celsion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Mucpharm Pty Ltd, Artios Pharma, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, OncoQuest Pharma, Genelux Corporation, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, PGEN Therapeutics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Alkermes, Zenith Epigenetics, Sutro Biopharma, K-Group Beta, Bio-Path Holdings, Celldex Therapeutics, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Shattuck Labs, Inc., SELLAS Life Sciences Group, LIPAC oncology, Oncoinvent AS, Mereo Biopharma, Solasia Pharma, Mersana Therapeutics, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Lumicell Inc., Avenge Bio and others. Key Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Nemvaleukin, olvimulogene nanivacirepvec, ZEN003694, 131 I-8H9, Dostarlimab, STRO-002, ZN-c3, CDX-1140, TRK-950, RP12146, SL-172154, Galinpepimut S,AVB-001, MEK162, BP1001-A, Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, sodium selenite pentahydrate, Oregovomab, Navicixizumab, Pembrolizumab, DCVAC/OvCa, DPX-Survivac, Adavosertib, Gimatecan, GEN-1, DSP-7888, Relacorilant, Topotecan, PF-06873600, Enzalutamide, REGN5668, Bevacizumab, Onapristone, Durvalumab, SG001, tisotumab vedotin, Guadecitabine, ATX-101, ART0380 and others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Mirvetuximab soravtansine: ImmunoGen 7. Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 PF-06873600: Pfizer 8. Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 STRO-002: Sutro Biopharma 9. Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline: Preclinical Stage Products 10. Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies in the Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline 14. Key Products in the Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

