BlueSphere Bio to Present a Corporate Overview at the 2022 BIO International Convention

PITTSBURGH, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueSphere Bio, a T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapy company developing a powerful TCR discovery platform and novel therapeutic candidates for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that David Apelian, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of BlueSphere Bio, will provide a corporate overview at the 2022 BIO International convention on June 13, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. PT in company presentation theater 2.



The presentation will highlight the company's latest data supporting future clinical development of their adoptive TCR T-cell therapies and novel high-throughput TCXpress™ and NEOXpress™ platforms designed to target some of the most challenging cancers. The TCXpress™ platform has enabled the discovery of BlueSphere's first clinical candidate, a TCR T-cell therapy directed against the minor histocompatibility antigen (miHA) HA-1. The company anticipates filing its first IND by the end of 2022. The TCXpress™ platform has also enabled the discovery of four new TCRs reactive against other relevant miHAs, in addition to HA-1. BlueSphere plans to announce details on these other targets later this year.

About BlueSphere Bio

BlueSphere Bio is the first translational sciences stand-alone company formed by UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization and venture capital arm of the Pittsburgh-based health system. The company was founded upon the unique, advanced TCR discovery platform - TCXpress™, designed to isolate and functionally characterize TCRs with speed and efficiency. BlueSphere anticipates filing its first IND application in 2022 for a novel TCR T-cell therapy for patients with high-risk leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and myeloid dysplastic syndrome (MDS) in the context of allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Concurrent with its program for hematologic cancers, BlueSphere is deploying TCXpress™ and NEOXpress™, a proprietary patient-specific neoantigen discovery platform, to target patient-specific neoantigens, and anticipates additional virtual patient data from multiple solid tumor types over the next year.



