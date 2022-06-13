Cordell and Cordell Announces Father's Day Essay Sweepstakes

ST. LOUIS, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell and Cordell, a family law firm focused on supporting men in divorce, wants to recognize fathers nationwide and celebrate and honor them for Father's Day on June 19.

Beginning today, eligible adults can submit an essay about what fatherhood means to them to the Cordell and Cordell website at: https://cordellcordell.com/fathers-day/

Each entry, limit one per adult and address, will win a $10 credit to a food delivery service, with three randomly selected winners earning tickets to a local sporting event and spending money at the event.

"Too often, the role fathers play in the lives of their families goes underappreciated, and for more than 30 years, Cordell and Cordell has battled to support fathers and their rights," said Scott Trout, CEO of Cordell and Cordell. "This Father's Day sweepstakes is our opportunity to celebrate fathers, reward fathers, and share the great stories of fatherhood from across the country."

Complete rules and details about the sweepstakes, including how to enter either online or via mail, can be found online at: https://cordellcordell.com/fathers-day/

About Cordell & Cordell

Cordell & Cordell is a domestic litigation firm that focuses on men and divorce with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Cordell & Cordell's innovative approach to family law has garnered national coverage from outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time magazine, CNN, and FOX News. For more information about Cordell & Cordell, please visit CordellCordell.com.

