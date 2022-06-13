Innovations in Healthcare Hasten Recovery for Workers and Athletes

TRUMBULL, Conn., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovations in healthcare are hastening recovery, helping workers in the most physically demanding positions recover from pain and injury and stay on the job or return to work more quickly. ZetrOZ Systems, developers of sustained acoustic medicine technology for soft tissue injury healing, is one of the pioneers in this trend highlighted in recently published research.

The article "How New Technology Is Improving Physical Therapy," published in Current Review of Musculoskeletal Medicine, spotlights multiple new treatments for orthopedic conditions, including exoskeletons for lower extremity trauma, blood flow restriction therapy, and instrumented insoles. It cites emerging ultrasound techniques as "changing the way we understand muscle recovery from injury."

A research study published in the Global Journal of Orthopedics Research examined the ZetrOZ sam® 2.0 sustained acoustic wearable ultrasound device in particular. The study found that athletes with musculoskeletal injuries were able to accelerate their healing process and decrease the time to recovery: 87% had improved function, and 55% were able to return to their sport after conservative interventions had failed.

It is one of more than 30 studies and dozens of case studies that document how the ZetrOZ sam® ultrasound device promotes injury healing in athletes and employees in physically intensive lines of work, like construction, nursing, and logistics.

"Disruptive medical technologies keep workers and athletes safe, help them stay productive and get them back in the game," said George K. Lewis, Ph.D., and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "Our contribution to the field - sustained acoustic medicine technology - works by inhibiting inflammation and increasing the rate of tissue regeneration, angiogenesis, and nutrient exchange. That means sam® helps people heal faster and return to work, sports, or any of their daily activities."

The ZetrOZ Systems sustained acoustic medicine technology is built upon 46 patents and supported by research funded by the federal government. To date, more than 500,000 patients have benefited from ZetrOZ's sam® technology.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produces UltrOZ®, sam®Sport, and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis.

