Polyethyleneimine Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

The major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand from applications in detergents and water treatment chemicals and the growing usage in adhesives and sealants.

On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations is hindering the growth of the market.

Development of polyethyleneimine-nano silica composites and rapidly expanding personal care and cosmetics industry are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.



Adhesives and Sealants Segment to Dominate the Market



Polyethyleneimine (PEI) is used for a wide range of adhesive and sealant applications. It is used for laminations in the adhesives industry as an adhesion promoter. It is also used in water-based primers for packaging films.

Polyethyleneimine has been used for some time as an extrusion coating primer in the packaging industry. It has particularly found use in bonding polyethylene to paper and other cellulosic substrates. In practice, it is applied from dilute water or water-alcohol solutions.

The packaging industry is the largest consumer of adhesives globally, and this trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the robust demand for packaging applications in the food and beverage sector.

Adhesives is one of the most common bonding mechanisms used in the packaging industry. Polyethyleneimine-based adhesives are used majorly in the packaging of frozen food products, which enhances the market demand for adhesives in the packaging industry and, in turn, stimulates the demand for market studied.

Based on the aforementioned aspects, the Adhesive and Sealants segment is likely to dominate the market in the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominant market for polyethyleneimine during the forecast period, as the region dominates the market for applications, such as detergents, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, cosmetics, and paper.

Polyethyleneimine is used as a wet strengthening agent in pulp and paper manufacturing. The growing paper and pulp industry in countries, such as China, India, and South-east Asia, may continue to act as a driver for the market studied.

China is one of the fastest-growing nations in terms of ink production. The country's ink industry is a mix of international ink manufacturers and domestic players, including Hangzhou TOKA Ink, a JV with T&K Toka, and Tianjin Toyo Ink Co. Ltd, a JV with Toyo Ink, which are the leading multi-national ink suppliers in China. DIC, Sakata INX, Siegwerk, Flint Group, Hubergroup, and other major ink companies also have manufacturing plants in China. The Bauhinia Variegata Ink & Chemicals, a subsidiary of Yip's Chemical, is the largest domestic ink producer in China.

The detergents and industrial cleaning agents are gaining demand in China due to changing consumer habits and rising attention toward hygiene at home. Due to the pandemic outbreak, the Chinese market witnessed a huge rise in demand rise in detergent and industrial cleaning agents. The sales revenue in the country for detergents and cleaning agents witnessed a ten-fold growth in 2020. In 2021, the sales grew by 400% to 500%.

Soap manufacturing is one of the oldest industries operating in the FMCG sector in India and accounts for more than 50% of the consumer goods sector. As per recent data, there are approximately five million retail outlets selling soaps in the country, of which 3.75 million operate in rural areas.

With the growth potential in the Indian adhesives industry, the manufacturers have been investing in recent years. Thus, new plants and capacity expansions that are in the pipeline are projected to increase the demand for polyethyleneimine in the country. For instance, in December 2021, Sika announced its plans to open a new technology center and manufacturing plant for high-quality adhesives and sealants in Pune, India.

Thus, the aforementioned aspects are expectd to make Asia-Pacific region the dominant one in the global market.



Competitive Landscape



The polyethyleneimine market is consolidated with the presence of both international and domestic players. The major companies (in no particular order) include BASF SE, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Dow, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.



