The Phoenix Police Department Joins Other Major Arizona Law Enforcement Agencies In Their Transition To eSOPH

PHOENIX, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Phoenix Police Department joined several other Arizona public safety agencies who have transitioned their pre-employment background investigations process to eSOPH.



As part of the agency's five-year agreement they plan to process at least 2000 applicants per year using eSOPH. The agency will also take advantage of eSOPH's Smart Fax Service. An integrated software feature that utilizes eSOPH's global database of agency fax numbers to allow agencies, with a simple click, to send configured packets to other police agencies and courts for "local" and applicant record checks.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 100,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. By transitioning to eSOPH, the Phoenix Police Department joins several other Arizona agencies using the eSOPH system, to include the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Pima County Sheriff's Department, Tucson Police Department, Mesa Police Department and Scottsdale Police Department. With the Phoenix Police Department's implementation of eSOPH, they will now be networked on applicant background investigations with the other Arizona state agencies and agencies nationwide using the eSOPH system.

ABOUT THE CITY OF PHOENIX AND THEIR POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Phoenix Police Department has some 2800 officers and nearly 1000 support personnel, who provide service to a population of more than 1,600,000 and patrol over 500 square miles of the fifth largest city in the United States. As the anchor of the Phoenix metropolitan area, the City of Phoenix is a vibrant and growing city that prides itself on being a great place to live, work, and play.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL

Miller Mendel, Inc. ("MMI") creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

Contact: Miller Mendel, Inc. info@millermendel.com