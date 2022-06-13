This Father's Day, Give the Gift of Shots Box Whiskey Tasters Club

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Father's Day is June 19, 2022. Instead of giving Dad the same traditional gift this summer, why not celebrate him with a membership to the Shots Box Whiskey Tasters Club?

In 2021, it was estimated that just over 20 billion dollars would be spent on special gifts for dads. This year's estimates are comparable, with many gift-givers expecting to spend at least $170 on Dad. More than 40% expressed a desire to give something unique, and more than a third indicated their interest in purchasing subscription boxes as a gift.

Dad doesn't need another necktie. So, why not break from tradition and give him the gift of whiskey? To ensure that he enjoys the specially crafted spirits throughout the year and can curate his favorite tastes, purchase a whiskey box membership. The whiskey shot servings that make up the Shots Box Whiskey Tasters Club provide Dad the opportunity to sample a variety of flavors and formulations, including craft or artisanal brews, as well as summer spirits and other seasonal selections.

The Shots Box Whiskey Tasters Club is a monthly subscription service and retail experience that brings amazing craft spirits from around the country directly to your doorstep. The goal of Shots Box is to connect whiskey lovers with new brands and allow them to enjoy drinks that are more distinctive than "the usual" beverages available locally. Members can also share their thoughts, obtain authentic opinions on various products, and receive updates on new launches and special live events (where permitted) through subscription-only access to private Facebook groups.

Annual or half-year Shots Box Whiskey Tasters Club memberships are available, ensuring that dad gets to experience curated craft whiskey long after the Father's Day celebration. The Shots Box Welcome Kit includes two free official Shots Box Glencairn Tasting Glasses. Additionally, members receive early access to spirits, coupons for 10% off storewide (no stacking), and free shipping when items are added to the club box. Members who sign up for the annual membership plan receive a free 750ml bottle of a top Shots Box whiskey.

Shots Box offers specialty boxes too. For tequila enthusiasts, why not try the Margarita Shots Box? Sourced from five Mexican distillers, this kit contains the ingredients for 10 cocktail servings for fathers who like their cocktails smooth and refreshing. Or perhaps Dad is more of a traditionalist. The Old Fashioned Shots Box includes 10 craft spirits, as well as premium ingredients like bitters, orange wheels, and Maraschino cherries to ensure he has everything on hand to enjoy 10 classic cocktails.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic certainly accelerated the demand for auto-delivery services, the popularity of alcohol membership subscriptions has not waned. Forbes predicts that alcohol e-commerce will be a $42 billion industry by 2025. Subscription services like the Shots Box Whiskey Tasters Club provide access to local spirits, craft or artisanal alcohol shots, and small-batch whiskey shots that local providers might not offer. To learn more about Shots Box and its Whiskey Tasters Club, visit www.shotsbox.com. For new product launches and announcements, recipes, guides, blogs, and tips, follow Shots Box on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

ABOUT SHOTS BOX

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that offers arrays of shot-sized, craft distilled liquors from local, craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits from small businesses and top distillers. Curated by tastemakers and delivered nationally, Shots Box is best known for top-rated whiskey subscription services The Whiskey Club and The Whiskey Tasters Club, offered in half-year and annual memberships. Featured in Forbes, Thrive Global, Condé Nast Traveler, Rolling Stone, and The Chive, the Shots Box memberships provide a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, learn how to properly taste liquors, and gain access to full bottles of spirits not accessible elsewhere.

