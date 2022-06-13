Anticoagulant Market Size to Worth Around US$ 70 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anticoagulants market size was valued at US$ 32 billion in 2021. COVID-19 pandemic is foreseen to have a noticeable impact on the anticoagulant industry due to the growing pace of research. Clinical trials are presently under process to evaluate the potential of anticoagulants in COVID-19 patients. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic will have direct as well as indirect implications for the market forecasted. Moreover, as per World Health Organization Update in January 2021, patients infected with COVID-19, both suspected and confirmed, must be provided with follow-up facilities with a minimum dose of anticoagulants. As a result, the demand for anticoagulants will grow during the course of the pandemic.
Full Report is Ready | Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1796
Regional Snapshots
North America is foreseen to hold a vast market share in the global anticoagulants market due to the high consumption of innovative products, and the increasing risk of cardiovascular disorders in this region. For example, as per the American Heart Association Research in October 2021, approximately 2,299 Americans loose their lives due to cardiovascular diseases, which accounts to an average of a single death every 38 seconds. The Asia-Pacific region grants lucrative chances for companies operating in the anticoagulants market, attributable to its growing population support, rising risk of heart related disease and VTE, improving diagnosis, developing economies and growing demand for improvised treatment.
Scope of the Report
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 32 Billion
|Revenue Forecast by 2030
|USD 70 Billion
|CAGR
|9.09% from 2022 to 2030
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Year
|2022 to 2030
|Key Players
|Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Aspen Holdings, Daiichi Sankyo Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Portola Pharmaceuticals
Report highlights
- On the basis of the indicated diseases, the pulmonary embolism segment is expected to have a dominant market share during the forecast period. The introduction of a successful anticoagulant which is Eliquis is indicated for this condition which is expected to drive the market. Pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that occurs in the pulmonary arteries of the lungs and blocks the blood flow. It is a life threatening condition which could lead to other conditions like the deep vein thrombosis. Due to increasing prevalence of the pulmonary embolism which is caused by heart disease, obesity or cancer the market for anticoagulants is expected to grow during the forecast period.
- On the basis of the administration route of the drugs, the oral segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. As new and prominent products are launched in this segment the segment is expected to grow. The hospital pharmacies distribution segment is expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period. The hospital pharmacy segment shall grow as the anticoagulants are risky and they are prescribed only after a thorough diagnosis.
Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1796
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rapid urbanization is considered as a cause to an increase in the cases of chronic diseases and technological developments in the innovation of anticoagulant products. The global increase of ischemic heart disease is foreseen to exceed 1,840 per 100,000 by the year 2030. However, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, unhealthy ways of living adopted by people, and growing shift to novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) act as the major driving forces in anticoagulants market. Further, technological developments in the innovation of anticoagulant medicines are foreseen to propel the market.
Restraints
The stringent regulatory guidelines and increased risk of side effects from treatment are expected to curtail market size during the forecast period. Increasing health awareness about the side effects like malena, hemoptysis, epistaxis, menorrhagia, hematuria and bleeding gums have proved to be a restraining factor for the growth of the anticoagulant products market. With advancements in technology and quality of anticoagulants, the increasing cost of the drugs is also posing to be a challenge for the growth of the market.
Opportunities
Rising adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), and increasing awareness of NOACs in developing nations prove to be a great opportunity for the anticoagulant products market. Surge in demand for novel treatment along with rising geriatric population are also foreseen to fuel the market growth. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and venous thromboembolism (VTE) has offered a good opportunity for the market to grow during the forecast period.
Challenges
Increasing health awareness has made people careful with the use of chemically compounded medicines owing to the side effects produced by them over a period of time, which proved to challenge the growth of the market. The rise in the competition among the manufacturers and the diversity of the products has also proved to be a challenge for the growth of the anticoagulant products market during the forecast period.
- Browse latest Healthcare Industry Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/healthcare
Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases
Recent Development
- In February 2022, Fast-track status was granted to Bayer's oral Factor Xia inhibitor Asundexian, by the United States Food and Drug Administration, as it is in phase 2 testing of an anticoagulant which could provide safety advantages compared to the current drugs in use.
- In June 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim's dabigatran etexilate (Pradaxa) anticoagulant oral pills was granted permission by the Food and Drug Administration as the first oral anticoagulant which proves therapeutic to children aged 3 months to less than 12 years with venous thromboembolism after having received minimum five days of treatment with a blood thinner administered by injection.
Market Segmentation
By Indication of disease
- Pulmonary Embolism (PE)
- Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- Atrial Fibrillation
- Heart Attacks
- Others
By Administration Route
- Oral
- Injectable
By Drug Class
- NOACs
- Eliquis
- Bevyxxa
- Xarelto
- Savaysa & lixiana
- Pradaxa
- Heparin & LMWH
- Vitamin K Antagonist
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacy
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Full Report is Ready | Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1796
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333
About Us
Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.
For Latest Update Follow Us:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/
https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/
https://twitter.com/Precedence_R
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.